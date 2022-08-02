Tecovirimat: understand the drug against monkeypox – 01/08/2022

The Ministry of Health reported today (1st) that the country will receive doses of the antiviral tecovirimat, used in the treatment of monkeypox. The announcement was made by Minister Marcelo Queiroga, on his Twitter profile, still without giving a forecast for the drug’s arrival.

In the message, Queiroga states that the tecovirimat will be used initially in severe cases of monkeypox. In the USA, where medication is already administered against the disease, the recommendation is similar, including people who are at risk of severe evolution, such as immunosuppressed people (people with HIV and lymphomas, for example, such as the Brazilian patient who died last Friday). fair, the first monkeypox victim in Brazil).

According to infectious disease specialist André Bon, from Hospital Brasília, the medication works by preventing the virus from replicating and is already used in other types of smallpox. “Like the vast majority of viral infections, the body usually controls the disease with its immunity, but we need to be careful with the patient. immunosuppressed“, says the infectious disease specialist.

The antiviral is available for intravenous administration and in pill form. In the latter form, the recommendation is to take it after a meal to increase absorption.

The standard treatment lasts 14 days and, according to the US CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), it can be used in children, pregnant and lactating women, always evaluating the risks and benefits of its administration according to the health status. of the patient.

The Ministry of Health will receive, through PAHO (@pahowho), the antiviral tecovirimat to strengthen the fight against the Monkeypox outbreak in Brazil. More serious cases will be considered at first. — Marcelo Queiroga (@mqueiroga2) August 1, 2022

Who is it recommended for?

According to the CDC’s determination, in addition to cases of severe monkeypox disease and people at high risk for the condition, the use of tecovirimat can also be used in children, especially those under 8 years of age, people with two or more complications of the disease, those with a history of atopic dermatitis and other skin conditions (such as eczema, burns, varicella zoster virus infection and others).

The document also covers patients who have lesions characteristic of monkeypox in regions of the body that may present “special risk”, such as the genitals and/or anus.

individual assessment

As with the prescription of any medication, tecovirimat should be indicated by evaluating the benefits to that patient in comparison to possible reactions. In people who take medication for continuous use, for example, it is necessary to analyze the interaction between the labels, ponders infectious disease specialist André Bon.

“Any medication should be prescribed taking into account the risk versus benefits. Evaluating the issues of drug interaction, risk of evolution, adverse effects, in general, it is indicated”, says the specialist from Hospital Brasília.

Is there a contraindication?

Among the vetoes, the CDC guides that the use is discarded for those who have allergies to tecovirimat or drug substances. One of the main warnings is for those with severe renal failure, a public prohibited for intravenous application.

children and pregnant women

The use of medication in children is advised with care, especially in those under 2 years of age, as they have immature kidney functions. There are no clinical trials for the age group, but a case report showed success in a 2-year-old and 4-month-old boy who received a 14-day treatment in 2007 after having severe eczema from contact with the smallpox vaccine. The child had signs of improvement after one week and was discharged from the hospital just over a month after starting treatment with tecovirimat.

For pregnant and lactating women, the recommendation is also to keep the risk assessment in the use of the drug. The studies have not yet traced data for the population, such as whether there are levels of intoxication to the fetus after administration, although it has not been found in the evaluation in animals.