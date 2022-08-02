The importance of elders in mitigating the collective trauma of Covid | Longevity Blog: how to use it

The title sounds a bit pompous, but it corresponds to reality, according to the assessment of psychologist Rajita Sinha, a professor at the Yale School of Medicine and director of the university’s stress center. In a virtual panel on the emotional ramifications of the pandemic carried out by Stanford University’s Longevity Project, she was emphatic:

“We are witnessing great suffering of children, adolescents, adults and the elderly, all victims of anxiety and depression. We are still experiencing planetary stress, a collective trauma whose physical and mental impact crosses different dimensions. It includes not only illness, but loss, grief, financial insecurity and social support, the effects of which are long-term.”

At the university, researchers are working to detail the consequences of Covid-19 in the decrease in life expectancy of Americans. “We know that chronic stress is a factor in accelerating aging and affects life expectancy. Our biological age, that is, that of the organism, advances in relation to the chronological age, making us older than what is stated on the identity document. We want to quantify this process through aging markers in middle-aged and elderly individuals in the pandemic scenario. Depending on how the person has been able to deal or not with the challenges that surround them, their life expectancy can be reduced from six months to five years”, said Sinha. In fact, in Brazil, life expectancy fell by 4.4 years in 2021, as a result of the pandemic: from 76 to 72.3 years.

The psychologist, a world reference on the relationship between severe stress and addiction and violence behaviors, laments the growth in the number of child suicides in the USA and analyzes: “the family situation was compromised as a whole. We have a set of factors that range from isolation to broken social ties, from the loss of loved ones to financial insecurity. The school and teachers, who play a significant role in crisis situations, were also prevented from acting at the height of the pandemic, which only added to the trauma.”

However, she points to the importance of grandparents as agents capable of mitigating this suffering: “the Afro-descendant population was hard hit by Covid, but the elders functioned as a powerful point of support, capable of cushioning the impact of the trauma”.

“Intergenerational coexistence showed that grandparents played a major role in reducing the stress of grandchildren”.

However, he made one caveat: they worked as a safe haven for children and adolescents in family environments where there was coexistence between generations: “the isolated and alone elderly person becomes vulnerable, which shows that everyone needs each other”, he summarized.

In the opinion of Professor Rajita Sinha, telemedicine can help overcome this collective trauma caused by Covid-19. She suggests the use of short-term therapy, but warns that it is essential that the initiative be taken up by governments, which should prepare community centers to deal with cases of stress: “families must have all the necessary support. In the United States, it takes an average individual up to 11 years to receive treatment for emotional and mental problems.”

At the same online event, Kelly Greenwood, founder of Mind Share Partners, a consulting firm focused on creating a culture of support for mental health in the workplace, stressed that it is an organizational responsibility that the post-Covid climate is welcoming. : “before, awareness actions were enough to overcome the stigma in relation to emotional difficulties. Now, the company’s command must pay extra attention to issues such as microaggressions, long hours and professional insecurity. Structural racism pushes minorities to bear an even greater burden.”