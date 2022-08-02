The most recommended stocks by analysts to buy in August; Assaí and Lojas Renner enter and BTG Pactual and Suzano leave

Better employment data and Petrobras’ higher-than-expected second-quarter profit encouraged investors at the turn of the month. In view of this, the Ibovespa closed July with a rise of 4.7%, at 103,165 points, reducing the accumulated loss for the year to 1.6%.

In this environment, most brokers monitored by the InfoMoney opted for punctual exchanges in the stock portfolios recommended for August, with emphasis on the entry of companies linked to retail and consumption.

Despite being removed by BTG Pactual from the portfolio indicated for the month, mining company Vale (VALE3) remains in the overall leadership, with seven appointments.

Next, four companies are tied with six recommendations: Assaí (ASAI3), Lojas Renner (LREN3), Itaú Unibanco PN (ITUB4) and Petrobras PN (PETR4) – the first two being the novelties of the period. Assaí also appears for the first time since 2018, when the portfolio began to be compiled by InfoMoney.

With the changes, the units of BTG Pactual (BPAC11), excluded by a broker, and the shares of Suzano (SUZB3), with four replacements, left the list of highlights.

In an overview, both BB Investimentos and Ágora maintained their projections for the main stock exchange index until the end of the year, at 132 thousand and 130 thousand points, respectively.

“We would need a much stronger joint deterioration from abroad and from Brazil to revise our current Ibovespa target downwards”, says the BB broker. The institution recalls that the second quarter balance sheet season should continue until mid-August and assesses that the numbers reported so far are within the house’s expectations, being “mostly positive”.

At Agora, the perception is that the time for investors to migrate to more interest-sensitive securities is approaching, as the risk of recession increases and monetary tightening reaches its peak. “Furthermore, we think financial sector and consumer staples stocks gain relevance.”

InfoMoney analyzes the recommended portfolios of ten brokers every month, pointing out the five companies most cited by experts. The number may be higher if there is a tie.

See below the five most recommended stocks for this month, the number of recommendations and the performance of each role in the accumulated of July, in 2022 and in 12 months:

Company ticker number of recommendations return in july Return in 2022 Return in 12 months OK (VALE3) 7 -11.47% -7.09% -30.82% assaí (ASAI3) 6 10.22% 23.29% -8.15% Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) 6 2.42% 13.38% -4.21% Renner stores (LREN3) 6 13.41% 4.84% -32.51% Petrobras (PETR4) 6 21.62% 46.21% 78.03% Ibovespa – – 4.69% -1.58% -17.91%

Sources: Ágora, Ativa, BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Elite, Genial, Guide, Órama, Santander Corretora, XP Investimentos and economics

Check now the highlights of each of the companies selected for July, according to reports released by the brokerages.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

The company lost a recommendation compared to July, but remains at the top of the experts’ preferences, with seven appointments in the month.

In a report, XP Investimentos says it considers the concerns seen in relation to the company last month to be “exaggerated”. “Despite the sharp drop in iron ore prices, we still believe that Vale is a strong cash generator, even considering current levels.”

The broker believes that if China eases restrictions on lockdown and the government provides economic support, demand for ore may increase and Vale’s inventories tend to rise, due to the high correlation with the price of the commodity.

XP also highlights that the company currently has multiple attractions, such as the EV/Ebitda indicator of 3 times, below the historical average. The index indicates the value of the company in relation to the cash generation potential. The smaller the better.

According to the institution, this difference should be reduced later on, due to dividend distributions and the mining company’s best environmental, social and governance practices.

With three debuts in the selected portfolios, Assaí is one of the novelties in the August highlights list, totaling six recommendations.

The company joined the portfolios prepared by Elite Investimentos, Genial and Santander Corretora. The latter claims that the retailer reported solid results in the second quarter, beating the institution’s estimates for net income, revenue and operating cash flow measured by Ebitda.

Assaí’s net income was BRL 319 million in the interval, up 21% compared to the same period in 2021 (excluding tax credits), while net revenue rose 33% (BRL 13.3 billion) and adjusted Ebitda advanced 30% (R$ 978 million), on the same comparative basis.

“We see the cash and carry segment benefiting from the economic downturn, as consumers who shop in supermarkets and hypermarkets tend to migrate to wholesalers, as products sold in cash and carry companies usually have more affordable prices,” he says. the Santander.

With this, the broker hopes that the sector will reap the rewards of this gain in market share.

Renner Stores (LREN3)

The other debut of the month is by Lojas Renner, which became part of the nominated portfolios of BB Investimentos and Guide, accumulating a total of six nominations.

The Banco do Brasil (BB) brokerage says that the company was chosen because of the good results it has been showing. In its investment thesis, the institution cites the good experience of increasing the number of physical stores at Renner combined with the advancement of its digital structure.

It also highlights the “correct” history of developing collections and offering financial products, which contribute to increasing sales and improving profit margins.

At Guide, analysts expect Renner to report solid results in the second quarter, above pre-pandemic levels, given the improvement in multi-channel communication (omnichannel) and the resumption of the flow of consumers in the malls.

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4)

With more favorable expectations for the second quarter balance sheet, Ágora this month replaced Banco do Brasil shares with Itaú Unibanco shares – which remained among the highlights, with six recommendations.

“Itaú should present the best numbers in the 2Q22 earnings season among large cap banks”, says the brokerage.

According to Ágora’s projections, Itaú’s net income should reach R$ 7.5 billion in the period from April to June, up 15% year-on-year. Return on equity (ROE) is estimated at 20.4% at the range, up from 18.9% a year earlier.

The institution also expects the bank to disclose a 13.9% increase in the result of financial intermediation and a 23.5% increase in the margin with customers, both on an annual basis.

Provision expenses, however, should grow 53.7% compared to the same period in 2021, “reflecting another quarter of deterioration in asset quality”, says Ágora.

Petrobras (PETR4)

Also present in six of the ten portfolios surveyed by InfoMoney – the same amount as last month –, Petrobras closes the list of the most indicated in August.

In its review, Agora acknowledges that the oil giant is a “potentially more volatile” choice as the presidential election approaches. The institution also considers that the recent changes in the command of the company suggest that the instability in prices will remain high.

Read more:

• Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) soars with balance sheet and dividends; CFO says earnings are compatible with the company’s financial health

• Petrobras (PETR4) distributes record dividends: is it worth buying to participate in the jackpot?

“Still, we understand that the current risk-return ratio continues to point to a buying opportunity, supported by the expressive rise in oil prices”, says the broker.

“In the short term, it is important for investors to evaluate the signals that will be given by the new management, especially in relation to fuel price policy.”

In Ágora’s opinion, the recent drop in fuel prices, through the reduction of ICMS, eases the pressure on Petrobras a little. Analysts also point out that the company is a good option for those looking for dividends, given the good operating and cash generation moment.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related