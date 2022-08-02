The new symptoms of the monkeypox outbreak that scare scientists

The current outbreak of monkeypox, better known as monkeypox, has caused symptoms different from those reported in episodes of spread of cases that previously occurred in endemic regions for viral zoonosis. That was the conclusion of a peer-reviewed study published in the journal The British Medical Journal. Pain in the rectum and swelling in the penis are among the new symptoms found by scientists. The finding may help in the early detection of the disease.

The researchers analyzed 197 confirmed cases of the infection between May and July at an infectious disease center in London. According to the survey, 71 patients reported rectal pain, 33 had a sore throat, and 31 had penile swelling. Another 27 had oral lesions, 22 had solitary injuries and nine reported swollen tonsils. These last two symptoms, according to the authors, were not known as symptoms of the disease. This has caused concern because these are conditions that can be confused with other diseases, delaying diagnosis and allowing the virus to spread.

All study participants were men and only one did not identify as gay, bisexual or a man who has sex with men. All had lesions on the skin or membranes, mainly on the genitals and perianal region. Also according to the survey, 86% of patients reported that the disease affected the entire body and the main symptoms were fever (62%), swollen lymph nodes (58%) and pain, including muscle pain (32%).

“Understanding these findings will have major implications for contact tracing, public health advice, and ongoing infection control and isolation measures,” the study authors wrote.

Monkeypox was considered a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the WHO and accounts for more than 21,000 cases worldwide.

Discovered in 1958, monkeypox (monkey pox) got its name because it was first observed in primates used in research. Is it over there circulates mainly among rodents, and humans can become infected through meat consumption, contact with dead animals or injuries caused by them.

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion. The rash usually starts on the face and then spreads to other parts of the body, particularly the hands and feet. Before the outbreak, the disease was considered endemic in Central and West African countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria.

Preliminary analysis of the first cases of the outbreak in Europe and North America demonstrated that the virus was detected by primary care or sexual health services and the main patients were men who have sex with men. However, the WHO has already warned that this is not a disease that affects specific groups and that anyone can get it if they come into close contact with someone who is infected.

