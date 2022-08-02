The reason for the silence of the sertanejos about support for Bolsonaro

Gusttavo LimaAmando BatistaSérgio Reis, Zezé di Camargoin addition to some country duos… After all, why do they start to shut up about the support that was previously firm and loud and clear for Jair Bolsonaro (PL)? There are two factors that have been scaring the viola and the berrante gang. The first of these has to do with the researches, since the president does not take the lead and his victory remains uncertain. Nobody wants to commit to supporting a possible defeat, which would mean pegging the image to those who may soon be out of the picture. The second reason has a name and doesn’t even need a last name: anita. Since she supported Squid (EN), fan engagement remains so hot on social media that no artist can cope with the “powerful” speech.

Sought after by the column, Zezé’s office, for example, is limited to saying that the singer no longer speaks openly about politics. Gusttavo Lima’s also withdrew the team from the field. He only gives an interview if the subject is music. The bolsonarista group is still firm with its convictions, but decided to shut up to see what this will lead to until October.