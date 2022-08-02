There are already preliminary results of the world’s biggest test of the four-day work week

Leni Klum, daughter of Heidi Klum, makes fashion campaign for footwear brand

4 (bad) habits that sabotage weight loss

Kate Middleton looks young and relaxed

World Champion will compete in the Proença-a-Nova Eco Rally

All river basins registered a drop in stored water in July

Dell explores reverse wireless charging on laptops

Camille Gottlieb, daughter of Stephanie from Monaco in love with a night entrepreneur

Family and friends in the last goodbye to Mariama Barbosa

Solar Car Charging Palm, solar powered charging stations

Inês Mocho: “I’m pregnant and I’m going to have an abortion”

This unlikely swimwear trend favors small boobs

António Zambujo and Tim Bernardes take the stage at the ‘rentrée’ of Theatro Circo in Braga

Wardrobe of the Medieval Journey of the Fair becomes available to the public throughout the year

State services can only pay ENDESA invoices with prior validation

Brain Snack: What Is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome That Paralyzed Justin Bieber

The Almada festival and the 30th anniversary of Vila do Conde

Guys July decoration in summer mode!

Prince William reveals the sport in which he can’t beat Kate

Paris Jackson Launches Fashion Campaign for Kim Kardashian’s ‘SKIMS’

Solar Car Charging Palm, solar powered charging stations

VISION Se7e: Recipes for beach days, jazz concerts and open-air cinema

Harry Styles clarifies (finally) doubts about his sexuality

Débora Monteiro prepares a vacation with her daughters: “I can’t go crazy”

How to make data analysis a comparative advantage?

Winners of the competitions of edition n.º 217

The first images of space captured by the James Webb super telescope

This electric car removes carbon dioxide as it drives

11 places to see open-air cinema in August – from north to south of the country

Carolina Carvalho and David Carreira build a new life in Brazil

Doctors’ statute gives the idea that “Government has no guiding thread” – Chairman

Closer to stagflation? Economy contracts, inflation accelerates

Once upon a time there was a wonderful black from Guinea

Casa Dentro: Don’t miss, on July 7th, the interview with Madalena Abecasis

“Twilight”, by the Mexican Michel Franco: At nightfall

FIM president says MotoGP return to Portugal “shows confidence”

My Land: Oliveira de Azeméis

Excessive CEO compensation in the sights of governments and investors

H.amo: a new way of decorating your table inspired by Portuguese patterns