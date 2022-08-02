“They are no better than anyone else”

The artist stated that she would like to debate with one of the haters in person to prove her knowledge.

The singer Luísa Sonza has always been one to say what she thinks. And when the criticism is directed at her or her work, then the girl doesn’t let it go. She made an outburst on her social media and countered the criticism she has been receiving about her musical style. The singer said that she feels judged for her musical style and that words directed at her are always an attempt to put her down.

The artist made publications on her official Twitter account this Sunday afternoon (31), and talked about the comments she has been receiving from internet users she doesn’t even know: “It’s not because your little friend likes funk/pop/pagode that he doesn’t know and doesn’t know about other rhythms, poetry, melodies. I know that for you who live on ego and always desperate for something that makes you ‘better’ than yours little friend is hard to accept, but that’s the reality”blasted her in a post.

In another tweet, the artist stated that she would like to debate with one of the haters in person so that, according to her, she can prove her knowledge. “I swear I’d sit down with anyone who pays for cult music to see if any of them know more about music than I do. I’m disgusted with cultural/musical elitism. popular music, you are just outdated. Only”said Sonza.

The artist spoke for the words and received the support of several netizens in the comments. Last week, the singer attended MTV Miaw 2022 and drew attention with her surprising look as she walked the pink carpet of the event. She decided to bet on a deconstructed look and wore an outfit made of patchwork with irregular cuts, but the piece did not please and received criticism.