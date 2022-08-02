Thor: Love and Thunder – Gorr would have been much more faithful to the comics originally, see discarded visual

Character almost had a look very similar to the comics

the conceptual artist Aleksi Briclot, who worked with Marvel to Thor: Love and Thundershared on his Instagram a new art of Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods in the film, this time with a look much more like him in the comics, with features that really resemble an alien rather than a humanoid but white being.

cap was one of the most criticized parts of the fourth film of the Thor even before he debuted, as the look was significantly altered from the comics so that Christian Bale was more recognizable in the role. Still, it would have been pretty awesome to see a more faithful version, even more so with the new art showing that the character would still be pretty menacing with his classic look.

Check out Briclot’s artwork below:

According to the artist, the look was created shortly after Christian Bale have been cast in the role, with him bringing cap with its tentacles from the comics, but also adding a white/grey armor, in the same skin tone as the character.

However, he also repeats that every time they tried to make Gorr look like the comics, the comments about him being too similar to Voldemort from the Harry Potter franchise kept getting repeated, which was one of the main reasons for cap not be similar to the character of the comics.

Enjoy and also check: