Tiberius scolds Alcides for mocking Zaquieu in the Pantanal

the return of zaquieu (Silvero Pereira) to wetland was entitled to a viola roda and great tributes to the future great farm hand of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira), but he still has to deal with unpleasant situations, including a debauchery promoted by Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), who cannot control his tongue and launches new insults at the ex-butler, until Tiberius (Guito) appears to intervene.

Outraged, especially by the sermon given by José Leôncio earlier, Muda’s husband (Bella Campos) scolds the newly hired worker and puts him in his rightful place, stating that a new debauchery like this can no longer be repeated in those lands.

Tiberius defends Zaquieu from further debauchery in the novel Pantanal. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Even with Alcides’ dubious attitudes, Zaquieu is gradually enchanted by the brute and begins a complex journey of platonic love in the nine o’clock soap opera.

After going through all the possible problems, Mariana’s faithful squire (Selma Egrei) is highlighted in the script and becomes one of the most important pieces in the farm’s gear, after all he does everything to learn the techniques of the service, in the same way that Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) did when she decided to invest in her new career.

More fearless than many other pawns, Zaquieu begins to impress the other co-workers and completely removes the possibility of debauchery, after all many will struggle to get close to some of his main qualities.