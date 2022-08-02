TIM (TIMS3) records a 54.1% drop in profit in the 2nd quarter of 2022, to R$ 313 million

TIM (TIMS3) released its results for the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22) this Monday (1) with normalized net income of R$ 313 million, a decrease of 54.1% compared to the same period in 2021.

Normalized earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled BRL 2.486 billion in 2Q22, an increase of 18.3% over the same period in 2021, driven by the performance of revenue from Services.

Net revenue, in turn, totaled BRL 5.368 billion in the second quarter of this year, a growth of 21.8% compared to the same period in 2021, with all lines contributing positively.

The normalized Ebitda margin (Ebitda over net revenue) reached 46.3% between April and June, down 1.4 percentage point (pp) compared to the margin recorded in 2Q21.

According to the Refinitiv consensus, the projection was for a net profit of R$ 524.34 million, Ebitda of R$ 2.382 billion and revenue of R$ 4.993 billion.

Mobile service revenue (RSM) was R$4.899 billion in 2Q22, an increase of 23.0% compared to 2Q21.

Fixed service revenue totaled R$303 million in 2Q22, an increase of 7.1% year-on-year.

Mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) ex-Oi grew 10.7% year-on-year in 2Q22, reaching R$28.50.

The net financial result was negative by R$438 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of R$403 million compared to the same period in 2021.

According to TIM, the performance was mainly affected by the acquisition of Oi’s mobile assets and the worsening of macroeconomic indicators.

Normalized costs totaled BRL 2.882 billion in 2Q22, a 25% growth compared to the same period in 2021.

TIM ended 2Q22 with a total of 68.7 million accesses, registering an increase of 33.8% year-on-year, with an additional 16 million customers coming from Oi Móvel.

The company invested BRL 1.050 billion in the second quarter of 2022, a growth of 15.9% compared to the amount invested in the second quarter of last year.

On June 30, 2022, the company’s net debt was BRL 15.889 billion, an increase of 169.9% compared to the first quarter of 2021

The financial leverage indicator, measured by net debt/Ebitda, stood at 1.7 times in June/22, up 1.0 times over the same period in 2021.

