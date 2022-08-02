TIM (TIMS3) will pass on ICMS reduction starting next week; mobile revenue surprised in the quarter

During the second quarter 2022 earnings conference call, the CEO of TIM (TIMS3) announced that the company will pass on the ICMS reduction to users starting next week. He explains that new prices will come into effect for postpaid customers.

“When we lower the price, we are able to accept more customers on these plans and we will be able to increase migration between plans. We have the potential benefit of greater elasticity of demand. Going forward, the ICMS reduction will be important to implement promotion strategies”, says Griselli.

As for prepaid users, the adjustment should not come in the value, but in the amount of data offered. In the assessment of Credit Suisse, the movement is positive. “Converting a lower ICMS into extra gigabytes allows an increase in revenues and Ebitda margin in the third quarter”, says an analysis of the house, noting that prepaid revenues account for approximately 25% of total revenue

TIM’s results in the quarter drew the attention of analysts for the robust revenue from mobile services. The figure advanced 23% in the annual comparison to R$ 4.899 billion, exceeding market projections. Although it partly reflects the inclusion of Oi users, after the acquisition of the company’s mobile assets, the organic growth of these revenues was 12.8%, which represented an acceleration. In the first quarter of this year, revenue from mobile services had advanced 8.1%.

“The solid mobile organic growth was driven by good execution in the prepaid and postpaid segments that led TIM to increase its average revenue per user (ex-Oi) by 10.7%”, explain Bernardo Guttmann and Marco Nardini, XP analysts.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) recorded organic growth of 7.4% in the prepaid segment and 5.7% in the postpaid segment. “Average revenue per user has benefited greatly from a recent price rise, reinforcing our view that current market conditions allow for a more benign pricing environment,” wrote Daniel Federle and Victor Ricciuti of Credit Suisse.

For analysts, in addition to the revenue from mobile services having exceeded expectations, TIM surprised with a milder drop, of 1.4 percentage points, in the Ebitda margin, ratio between Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization , on net revenue), to 46.3%. The contraction was explained by costs related to the rent of the I-Systems network (formerly FiberCo) and higher inflation. However, excluding these effects, the Ebitda margin was stable compared to a year earlier, at 47.7%.

“Sales expenses were atypically higher, with marketing campaigns and especially efforts targeting newcomers to Oi’s customers. Therefore, we see room for some relief in this line for the next quarters”, says the Credit analysis.

The negative highlight, in turn, was the financial expenses, which affected the final line of the result. The net financial result was negative by R$438 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of R$403 million compared to the same period in 2021.

According to TIM, the performance was mainly affected by the acquisition of Oi’s mobile assets and the worsening of macroeconomic indicators. The company’s net debt to EBITDA ratio increased to 1.7 times (compared to 0.7 times in 1Q22), with finance leases arising from the acquisition of Oi’s mobile assets, in the amount of R$ 2.9 billion.

“The increase in financial expenses is temporary due to the purchase of 16 million customers from Oi Móvel and payment of licenses to operate 5G throughout Brazil”, says Flávio Conde, an analyst at Levante Investimentos. Conde believes that the net debt will be recovered in two to three years, with increased cash generation from Oi Móvel’s customers and 5G services.

Even with the fall in profit in the second quarter, TIM maintained its forecast of paying R$ 2 billion in earnings in 2022. For Camille Faria, the company’s CFO, the profit that can be distributed is “manageable” with the company’s reserves. “We confirm the guidance that was provided previously”, said the executive.

Credit Suisse is rated outperform (performance above market average) for TIMS3 and target price of R$ 16.50. After the release of the results, XP maintained a buy recommendation and a target price of R$22 per share for the end of 2022.

