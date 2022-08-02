Tite will watch Corinthians x Flamengo in Itaquera; team assistants go to Mineirão | Brazilian Team

The duel between Corinthians and Flamengo, this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), for the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores, will be closely monitored by Tite, coach of the Brazilian team. He will be at the Neo Química Arena, where he lived important moments of his career, such as the 2015 national title.

Tite will be accompanied by assistant César Sampaio. On Wednesday, fellow assistant Matheus Bachi and performance analyst Bruno Baquete will go to Mineirão to accompany Palmeiras and Atlético-MG.

See too:

+ Corinthians and Flamengo close an agreement to have more visitors

With just under four months to go before Brazil’s debut at the World Cup, the team’s coaching staff has intensified its presence in stadiums. Later this month, members of Tite’s team are due to travel to Europe to meet athletes, visit clubs and watch some games.

Last week, Tite was at Maracanã for Flamengo x Athletico, for the Copa do Brasil. The coach’s last time in Itaquera was on June 19, for Corinthians x Goiás.

1 of 1 Tite and Cesar Sampaio watched Corinthians vs Goiás at Neo Química Arena — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Tite and Cesar Sampaio watched Corinthians x Goiás at Neo Química Arena — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Of the Corinthian squad, right-back Fagner is the one who follows the best rated on the national team’s radar, although he has not been called up since 2019. In Flamengo, Gabigol and Everton Ribeiro were in a good part of this World Cup cycle, but did not appear in the last list of Titus in May. Pedro is also very pleased with the Brazilian coaching staff.

The team’s next call-up will be in September, for the last FIFA date before the Qatar World Cup. Brazil will face Argentina, in a duel postponed from the Qualifiers, and also intends to play a friendly match (against an opponent not yet defined).