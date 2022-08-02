To pay bills, Brazilians anticipate salary for the following month

PT website

Living in Brazil is not easy even for those who escaped unemployment. In order to pay the bills, workers have increasingly resorted to the next month’s salary to pay off today’s debts. This is what the report published this weekend by O Globo shows.

According to the newspaper, this strategy to avoid getting a dirty name in the market has been so common that the demand for salary anticipation in a financial company that offers the service grew 200% in the first half of 2022, compared to the same period of the previous year. .

For the vice president of Creditas Benefits, Viviane Sales, the same phenomenon must be happening in several companies, with employers anticipating salaries. “We have 80% of the Brazilian population in debt, 30% are in debt and we have more than 60% of employees with more than 50% of their income committed”, she describes.

This is obviously a very worrying situation. In addition to having less money the following month, the worker runs the risk of generating new debt if he becomes dependent on the service of these companies for several months.

Unfortunately, however, it is not surprising that Brazilians are in this situation. During the Bolsonaro government, the income and purchasing power of the worker plummeted. Bolsonaro is the first president to reduce the minimum wage in real terms. And, at the same time, it delivers an inflation that, since September of last year, has been above the double digits, today approaching 12%.

It is a policy that benefits the rich and massacres the workers, the opposite of what Lula did when he was president. Just remember that in the PT governments, the minimum wage rose 74% above inflation and the price of food was controlled with a series of measures, such as building up food stocks and supporting family farming.

