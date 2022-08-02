To question the election result is to defend ‘self-interest’, says Fachin | Elections 2022

The president of the Superior Electoral Court, Minister Edson Fachin, said this Monday (1st) that “disqualifying the security of electronic voting machines” has the sole objective of “taking away from Brazilians the certainty that their vote is valid and their will has been respected”. .

The statement by the president of the TSE was made at the opening of the semester at the Electoral Court, in a speech without naming names. President Jair Bolsonaro has, in recent months, made unproven attacks on the ballot box and the Brazilian electoral system.

“Whoever, therefore, vociferates not accepting a result other than victory is not defending the audit of electronic voting machines and the voting process. “, said the minister.

“The TSE and the regional electoral courts, the Electoral Judiciary, comprising, therefore, the law and the Public Ministry, spare no effort to provide transparency and the participation of supervisory entities in the electoral process”, he said.

The president of the STF, Minister Luiz Fux, also spoke in favor of electronic voting machines at the opening of the Court’s work on Monday. Fux declared that the Brazilian electoral system is one of the most reliable and efficient in the world.

Luiz Fux says that the electoral system is one of the most reliable in the world

Fachin also referred to the nearly three-decade history of using the electronic ballot box in general and regional elections across the country, without any proven record of fraud or tampering.

“For a quarter of a century, the Brazilian electoral system has presented itself and is safe and reliable. All the candidates elected in Brazil, from councilors to the President of the Republic, received all the votes that were granted to them at the polls”, he said.

“The option for blind adherence to the disinformation that preaches against the security and auditability of electronic voting machines and electronic vote-counting processes is the rejection of dialogue and proves to be undemocratic”, he added.

At the end of the speech, Fachin also spoke directly to voters.

“I conclude with a direct word that I ask permission to address to Brazilian voters: protect your constitutional right to vote. Vote for whoever you want, vote for the reason you think is fair and correct. and violence. Brazil is greater than intolerance and violence. Brazilian women and men are greater than intolerance and violence”, declared the president of the TSE.

“The role of the Electoral Justice […] is to guarantee the freedom of the vote, and that it will be computed and considered as done by the voters. We have been doing this for over 26 years with electronic voting machines, with proven transparency and security, and we will continue to do so, and so it will be in the elections next October. Peace and security is what we aim for,” he concluded.

PGR is attentive, says Aras

Attorney General Augusto Aras also spoke at the opening of the session. The prosecutor stated that the MP seeks to be an agent of dialogue, but that the “search for peaceful and conciliatory solutions is not to be confused with passivity”.

Aras also defended democracy and “transparent, safe and clean” elections. And that the MP is vigilant “in the defense of our democracy and our institutions”. In this context, the institution is attentive to “any manifestations and acts that go beyond the limits of constitutional freedoms and guarantees”.