Under house arrest, Roberto Jefferson officializes his candidacy for the presidency

When announcing his candidacy, Roberto Jefferson praised President Jair Bolsonaro (Photo: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino)

This Monday (1st), Roberto Jefferson, under house arrest, was made official as the PTB’s candidate for the presidency of the Republic. The announcement took place during the party’s convention in Brasilia.

According to information from Folha de S. Paulo, Jefferson’s participation was remote, while the event was in person. The party justified the candidacy by saying that it would be a way to increase the options of right-wing candidates, in addition to preventing attacks from the left against Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – whom Jefferson praised when announcing the candidacy.

Roberto Jefferson recorded a video lasting about ten minutes and recalled that in the last election, the party supported Bolsonaro.

“Right at the beginning of the government, I told him that the PTB only wanted a position in the government, that of president of the Republic, and I invited him to join our party, since the PSL, his party, had emptied itself and split in half” , said in the video. The PSL merged with the DEM, forming União Brasil.

“I offer my name to contest the election. I’m stuck, I’m stuck. I’m a fan of Bolsonaro’s ideas. He defends the same values ​​and flags as our PTB”, Jefferson said in the recording.

Roberto Jefferson was arrested in August 2021 as part of a Federal Police operation that investigated a criminal organization that acted through social media to attack democracy. The former deputy was also convicted in the Mensalão scandal.

According to Folha, who was also at the event and spoke to the members was federal deputy Daniel Silveira. He was launched by the PTB as a candidate for the Senate in Rio de Janeiro. However, Silveira is ineligible. In his speech, the deputy, who received Jair Bolsonaro’s pardon, said that the PTB is part of the president’s base.