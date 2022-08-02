understand why the queue keeps growing

Since the end of last year, when the Brazil aid replaced Bolsa Família, the Ministry of Citizenship has been confirming massive inclusions in the program. But instead of resetting the queue As expected, the number of citizens waiting to enter the payroll appears to be growing.

In June, more than 1.5 million families joined the queue, double the number registered two months earlier. More than 130,500 live in the main capitals of the country, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

According to the director of FGV Social, Marcelo Neri, the movement is explained by two reasons: general impoverishment and the effect of inflation on Brazilians’ income. In addition, the increase from R$400 to R$600 monthly in the amount of the installment attracted many people who were left without financial support after the end of the Emergency Aid.

“This queue, in the country and in the capitals, is the result of the impoverishment of the population in the last two years. And also the offer of a more generous aid, which reaches R$ 600”, explained Neri.

Although the unemployment rate has fallen, the increase in the cost of living caused by inflation outweighs the recovery in the labor market.

Impoverishment

The latest Map of the New Poverty released by FGV reveals that poverty reached about 29.6% of the country’s total population in 2021. Last year, 62.9 million Brazilians began to live with a monthly per capita income of up to R$ 497, approximately 9.6 million more than in 2019.

Using São Paulo as an example, the increase in poverty in the capital was 5.2% in the mentioned period, while in the state the increase reached 4.54%. The poverty rate closed the last year at 17.9% in the richest state in the country.