‘Unforgivable mistake’, says Ana Maria Braga after exchanging images on ‘Mais Você’ in an excerpt about racism | TV and Series

After her speech, an excerpt from the interview the couple gave to “Fantástico” should have been shown. But instead, images of a monkey were displayed. This video was part of another feature on an endangered species that would be shown later on the show.

Ana Maria Braga apologized for the mistake in a video posted by her on Instagram after the show: “I came here to apologize for what happened today on our show, while we were talking about the horrible incident that happened to Giovanna and Bruno’s children there in Portugal. When I called Giovanna’s speech, a horrible image appeared, which shouldn’t have happened. It’s an unforgivable mistake. And I just wanted to say to you that I come to apologize, and the person responsible for this is no longer part of it. from our team. Sorry,” she said. See below:

She also apologized and explained the mistake on Twitter: