‘Unforgivable mistake’, says Ana Maria Braga after exchanging images on ‘Mais Você’ in an excerpt about racism | TV and Series

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on ‘Unforgivable mistake’, says Ana Maria Braga after exchanging images on ‘Mais Você’ in an excerpt about racism | TV and Series 1 Views

After her speech, an excerpt from the interview the couple gave to “Fantástico” should have been shown. But instead, images of a monkey were displayed. This video was part of another feature on an endangered species that would be shown later on the show.

Ana Maria Braga apologized for the mistake in a video posted by her on Instagram after the show: “I came here to apologize for what happened today on our show, while we were talking about the horrible incident that happened to Giovanna and Bruno’s children there in Portugal. When I called Giovanna’s speech, a horrible image appeared, which shouldn’t have happened. It’s an unforgivable mistake. And I just wanted to say to you that I come to apologize, and the person responsible for this is no longer part of it. from our team. Sorry,” she said. See below:

She also apologized and explained the mistake on Twitter:

Also during the broadcast of the program this Monday (1st), Ana Maria Braga said: “Do you know Jorginho? He is a black howler monkey that was born in captivity in Barreiras, Bahia. This image came out of time at the beginning of the program Jorginho is being a reason to celebrate because he is a hope for this species of howler monkey, which is seriously threatened”.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Bruna Marquezine takes ‘Besouro Azul’ actor to Sasha Meneghel’s party and raises suspicions of new novel: “It deserves too much”

Entertainment The filming of the film in which they play the protagonist couple ended at …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved