US accuses Russia of using plant as ‘nuclear shield’ in Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

Russia’s actions near Ukraine’s nuclear plant are “the height of irresponsibility”, Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State (a position similar to that of Foreign Minister) said on Monday.

In March, Russia had already been accused of firing dangerously close to the Zaporizhzhia plant, when its forces took it over in the first weeks of its invasion of Ukraine.

The US government says it is deeply concerned that Moscow is now using the plant as a military base and firing on nearby Ukrainian forces, Blinken told reporters after nuclear non-proliferation talks at United Nations Headquarters in New York.

“Of course the Ukrainians cannot fight back so that there is not a terrible accident involving the nuclear power plant,” he said.

Officials at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Urge Russians to Stop Attack

Russia’s actions went beyond the use of a “human shield”, Blinken said. He called the Russian strategy a “nuclear shield”.

Russian diplomats at the UN have not commented on Blinken’s remarks.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN’s atomic watchdog, must have access to the plant, Blinken said.

Ukrainian officials have already accused the Russians of using the plant’s land as a base for troops and a warehouse for military equipment.

Russia says Ukraine attacked the plant

On July 20, Russia accused Ukraine of firing two drones at Zaporizhzhia. According to the Russians, the reactor was not damaged.

On Friday, during a UN Security Council meeting, Russia’s Deputy Ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyanskiy, claimed that his Western counterparts had “deliberately” ignored this July 20 attack.

Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear company Energoatom has not made any statements about the alleged impact of the drone.