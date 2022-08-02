US plans critical blow to China’s semiconductor companies

support the 247

Sputnik – Like Donald Trump, Joe Biden sees China as a threat to the interests of American technology companies.

The United States is considering restricting the shipment of equipment necessary for the production of memory chips to Chinese companies dedicated to the manufacture of this type of device, which includes the Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC).

As reported by Reuters on Monday (01), the action aims to contain advances in the Chinese semiconductor sector and protect American companies. If Joe Biden’s government goes ahead with the plans, it could also affect South Korean tech giants Samsung and SK Hynix. Samsung has two factories producing memory chips in China, while SK Hynix is ​​in the process of acquiring Intel’s NAND flash memory microprocessor company in China.

The US plan, if implemented, would be critical for China, which is the world’s biggest consumer of chips. In recent years, Beijing has been trying to strengthen its domestic semiconductor industry to become a self-sufficient power in the sector, and increase its competitiveness in the technology field in the global market.

China and the United States have been engaged for years in a struggle for dominance in the technology and intellectual property sector. Like his predecessor, Donald Trump, US President Joe Biden sees the Asian country as a threat to the interests of US technology companies.

