US plans critical blow to China’s semiconductor companies

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on US plans critical blow to China’s semiconductor companies 2 Views

Like Donald Trump, Joe Biden sees China as a threat to the interests of American technology companies.




About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Gasoline price FALLS and new value SURPRISES drivers

With the reduction of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) which …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved