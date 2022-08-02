Vasco has until today to prove that he paid Maxi Lopez

If you do not prove that you have paid off the debt with the former striker, the club may suffer a transfer ban, which prevents you from registering new athletes Vasco has until today to confirm that he made the payment of R$1.8 million to former striker Maxi Lopez , as agreed between the parties in a process at the National Chamber of Resolutions and Disputes (CNRD). If the club does not prove that the transfer has been carried out, it may undergo a transfer ban, that is, it will be prevented from registering new athletes in national and international competitions, until the debt is paid off.

The amount corresponding to 30% of the debt of R$ 6 million that the club has with the Argentine. Maxi asked to resign from Vasco in 2019 on the grounds that at the time he was behind on salaries, FGTS, bonuses and goals.

Vasco was officially contacted to comment on whether he made the payment or when he intends to make it, but he did not respond. Maxi Lopez’s staff says that nothing has been paid so far.

If the amount is not paid, it will be up to the Argentine’s lawyers to send a notification to the CNRD, which is responsible for determining the transfer ban and carrying out the procedures with FIFA.

The penalty does not prevent the club from trading players, both to buy and sell, it just does not allow new athletes to be registered in the championships, which prevents them from playing. The punishment does not cover registration of coaches and coaching staff.