Verstappen can clinch title even if he doesn’t win more in 2022 – Formula 1 News

F1 2022: VERSTAPPEN SHINES, MERCEDES SHOWS STRENGTH, FERRARI IMPLODE IN HUNGARY | briefing

Ferrari was a tragedy in the Hungarian GP of Formula 1, held last Sunday. With their wrong strategies and other blunders, the Italian team made life easier for Max Verstappen – who started 10th at the Hungaroring circuit and still won the stage. But it wasn’t just in the race that everything was calm for the reigning world champion – the situation is just as comfortable in the Drivers’ Championship.

That’s because the Dutchman from Red Bull doesn’t even need to win more in the season to be crowned champion. You didn’t read it wrong: Verstappen can secure the 2022 F1 title even without triumphs for the remainder of the year.

▶️ Subscribe to both GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

▶️ Discover the GRAND PRIZE channel on Twitch by clicking here!

Get the calculator: 9 races to go until the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season. In the worst-case scenario for Verstappen, let’s imagine main rival Charles Leclerc winning all the remaining stages – and, on top of that, making the fastest lap. quickly on each.

In this scenario, with 26 points in 9 disputes, Leclerc would have 234 more points for the account. Verstappen, if he finishes 2nd in all those races, he would add 162: a difference of 72 points. But the current distance between the riders in the table is already at 80.

Did you paint the champion? (Photo: AFP)

We can’t forget about the last sprint race scheduled on the calendar, at Interlagos. If Leclerc wins, he adds 8 more points. The only scenario of interest for the Monegasque would be an unlikely lack of points from Verstappen in this context – only then, in the hypothetical dispute that we raised, that the Ferrari driver would be able to emerge champion.

Fact is: Leclerc does not depend on himself alone to win F1 2022. And it takes a statistical miracle for this to happen in this scenario.

Formula 1 closed its activities at the Hungarian GP for the summer break. The category returns only four weeks from now, between the 26th and 28th of August, at Spa-Francorchamps, with the Belgian GP.

FERRARI: SPECIALIST IN FAILURE AND DEFEAT IN FORMULA 1 2022

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZEin addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Escanteio SP.