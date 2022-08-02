Verstappen praises Red Bull strategist Schmitz’s ‘insane calm’ for decision-making in Hungary

Load audio player

Max Verstappen came out of tenth place on the grid of formula 1 for victory at the Hungaroring, increasing their championship lead to 80 points before the summer break. And the Dutchman’s victory came from a well-crafted strategy by the red bull, Hannah Schmitz.

Verstappen was helped by a strategy that prevented him from using the hard tires after struggling with grip during grid reconnaissance laps, leading to a race plan change. Under contract, Ferrari saw its race fall apart after putting the white compounds on leader Charles Lerclerc, triggering a drop in pace that saw him cross the line in sixth place.

Questioned by motorsport.com on the importance of relying on the pit wall for strategic decisions, Verstappen said it was “incredibly important if you want to fight for a championship” and cited the role of Schmitz, who serves as Red Bull’s chief strategy engineer.

“You can’t make too many mistakes,” Verstappen said after the race.

“Of course, it’s very difficult to always be on the good side, so to speak. But I think we have a lot of efficient men and women on the team.

“Today, I thought Hannah, our strategist, was insanely calm. Yes, she is very good.”

Ferrari claimed after the race that it had no chance of winning in Hungary due to its difficulties in the cold conditions, having also seen Carlos Sainz exit podium contention despite avoiding the hard tire compound.

Verstappen wasn’t sure whether Red Bull had a pace advantage over Ferrari, claiming it was “choosing the right tires at the right time” and that led them to victory.

“We know our car is generally fast, but I think throughout the race, Ferrari were also very fast, it’s just that they made the wrong decision with the hard tyre,” said Verstappen.

“There are still a lot of things we can look into, what we can do better.

“I think the race itself was very good. I mean, starting 10th, winning the race at a track like this is obviously very, very good. But there are many things that we are going to analyze.

“There are always some areas where we could have done better. But overall, of course, I’m very happy with today.”

