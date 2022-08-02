Video: psychic says that Eliza Samdio’s body was thrown into a river – Gerais

According to a psychographed letter, Eliza’s body would have been thrown into a river (photo: Reproduction/Facebook)

A psychic released, on Sunday (31/7), a letter that would be psychographed by Eliza Samdio in which she says that her body was thrown into a river. The video with the description of how the model was killed is on the Instagram of Chaline Grazik, known for making predictions about celebrities.

While reading the letter, Eliza describes that she was asphyxiated and that the criminals did not know what to do with her body, until they decided to throw it into a river.

“It was cruel, it was horrible. I tried to call for help, but no one listened. My neck hurts so much. They squeezed me, until my brain ran out of oxygen. But at that moment, my spirit immediately left my body. It stood near a tree, where I saw everything they did to me. Suddenly, there came a grumpy man, dark skin and red shirt. That day I didn’t know who he was. But I could see everything they did to me, a feeling they had of dread and they did not know what to do.”

Then, according to the seer, the men would have hit the model’s body until it sank.

“They decided to throw me into a river, which I vividly remember, a stinking river. They took a piece of wood with lint and beat me a lot, until my body was on the bottom.”

body was never found

Eliza was killed in 2010 and her body was never found. She would have been taken to goalkeeper Bruno’s place, in Esmeraldas, in Grande BH. Bruno would be the mastermind of the crime, while Luiz Henrique Romo, aka Macarro, friend of the goalkeeper and a cousin of the player, Jorge Luiz Rosa, were responsible for bringing the model from Rio de Janeiro to Minas. Former police officer Marcos Aparecido dos Santos, known as “Bola”, would have executed Eliza and given her remains to his dogs.

Bruno was convicted in 2013 of the crime and is currently in the semi-open regime. J Bola is still serving time in prison, while Macarro, convicted in 2012, is serving a sentence of house arrest.