Viih Tube victim of harassment by a committed man while traveling in Dubai – Celebrities

01/08/2022 10:42

HIV Tube used social networks this Sunday (31), and revealed to have been a victim of harassment during her trip to Dubai, in the Arab Emirates. In an outburst, the former participant of the BBB21 gave details of the case.

Through Instagram Stories, the actress and digital influencer told that an unknown man was not satisfied with the strength he received from herand that he insisted on taking her cell number.

‘Guys, and the guy who came to ask for my WhatsApp. To me: ‘No, boy, I don’t want to, thank you’. And he: ‘But why?’. And I said I didn’t want to and he insisted. ‘But why not?’ He started trying to convince me and I said: ‘No, boy, I don’t want to. Thank you”started Viih Tube, which told that the man even confessed that he was compromisedas well as her, who is dating ex-BBB Eliezer.

‘He started talking and I was like, ‘Guys, what’s that?’‘, concluded Viih Tube, who gave no further details on how he ended the uncomfortable situation.

In time, Viih Tube revolted after being accused of marketing for the newly assumed relationship with Eliezer. Revolted, the blonde denied the speculations and only asked for respect to the haters on duty.

‘I’m happy! And being open and transparent with you! If I don’t show anything they complain, if I show them they curse and say ‘n shippo’, there’s no one to ship or not, he and I have to like it, take care of your lives’, she fired on Twitter.

