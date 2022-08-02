Viih Tube victim of harassment by a committed man while traveling in Dubai – Celebrities

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Viih Tube victim of harassment by a committed man while traveling in Dubai – Celebrities 0 Views

play
Play/Instagram
Newsroom – Observatory of the Famous

clock
01/08/2022 10:42

HIV Tube used social networks this Sunday (31), and revealed to have been a victim of harassment during her trip to Dubai, in the Arab Emirates. In an outburst, the former participant of the BBB21 gave details of the case.

Through Instagram Stories, the actress and digital influencer told that an unknown man was not satisfied with the strength he received from herand that he insisted on taking her cell number.

‘Guys, and the guy who came to ask for my WhatsApp. To me: ‘No, boy, I don’t want to, thank you’. And he: ‘But why?’. And I said I didn’t want to and he insisted. ‘But why not?’ He started trying to convince me and I said: ‘No, boy, I don’t want to. Thank you”started Viih Tube, which told that the man even confessed that he was compromisedas well as her, who is dating ex-BBB Eliezer.

‘He started talking and I was like, ‘Guys, what’s that?’‘, concluded Viih Tube, who gave no further details on how he ended the uncomfortable situation.

critics

In time, Viih Tube revolted after being accused of marketing for the newly assumed relationship with Eliezer. Revolted, the blonde denied the speculations and only asked for respect to the haters on duty.

‘I’m happy! And being open and transparent with you! If I don’t show anything they complain, if I show them they curse and say ‘n shippo’, there’s no one to ship or not, he and I have to like it, take care of your lives’, she fired on Twitter.

SEE MORE: Viih Tube appears with red spots on the skin and goes into despair: ‘I’m down’

The post Viih Tube Victim of Harassment by a Committed Man While Traveling in Dubai was first posted on Observatory of the Famous.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Gusttavo Lima has a necklace stolen from a show and ef records the sertanejo’s reaction

Play/Instagram Mariana Valbo – Special for Uai 08/01/2022 09:42 Last Sunday (31), country singer Gusttavo …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved