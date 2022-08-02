Virginia Fonseca reveals her health status after receiving care to treat a virus: “With colic and nausea”

Influencer, who is in her seventh month of pregnancy, did not have a good time last Sunday (31), leaving fans worried

The digital influencer Virgínia Fonseca, who is in the seventh month of pregnancy with her second daughter, did not have a good time last Sunday (31), leaving her fans and followers worried. She needed to receive the obstetrician at home to check the child’s condition and apply serum, as the blonde was not able to eat properly.

Virginia used her social media to reassure fans and inform the procedures to which she was subjected. Following medical recommendations, the influencer needed to rest and take a serum in the vein after feeling nausea and cramps. She was diagnosed with a virus. In the Stories of her official Instagram account, Leonardo’s daughter-in-law shared a series of videos showing the care she received.

“The obstetrician came to my house to see how Maria Flor is doing and brought two nurses to give me an IV, since I can’t eat,” she wrote in one of the videos released. On the morning of this Monday (1st), according to a column by Leo Dias, from the Metrópoles website, the influencer woke up better and a little more willing.

Also according to the column, which got in touch to talk to Virgínia, Zé Felipe’s wife said that, compared to the previous day, she feels more willing, despite still experiencing some discomfort. “Today I’m a little better, I’m more willing, but with colic and nausea”, reported the young woman.