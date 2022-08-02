Visitors to the world’s tallest tree risk jail time

The tallest tree in the world is off-limits to visitors and anyone approaching it faces a prison sentence of up to six months and a fine of around 5,000 euros. The information is being released by Redwood National Park, California, where this tree is preserved.

The location of the sequoia at least 115 meters tall is kept secret to ensure its preservation, which the park says is threatened by visitors.

It was discovered in 2006 and has since attracted enthusiasts from all over the world. despite the exact location has not been officially published, that didn’t stop the more adventurous ones from following paths off the beaten path and dive into dense vegetation in search of this attraction.

The high number of visitors endangers the preservation of this tree, which is already presenting damage to the base zone, caused by ill-informed people.

Also in the statement issued by the park, the visitors still left garbage, waste and created trails in the area around the tree.

There is no network in the area which surrounds the largest tree in the world. Therefore, what could be a risk for visitors who are lost or who want to report any problems.

You fires also threaten these trees and has park officials worried, as California is known for large fires.

The world’s most voluminous tree, General Sherman, was wrapped in a “fire-resistant, aluminum-based material” to keep it safe during a devastating fire, the park says.

“As a visitor, you must decide whether to be part of the preservation of this unique landscape or to be part of its destruction,” reports Redwood National Park.