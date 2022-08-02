Vitria increases the chances of Corinthians to be champion of the Brazilian and guarantee a spot in Libertadores

Corinthians beat Botafogo 1-0, on Saturday, in a duel at Neo Química Arena. The game was valid for the Brazilian Championship. With the triumph, Timão remained in the vice-leadership of the tournament, with a difference of four points to the leader Palmeiras. The odds of the alvinegro club being champion of the national competition and guaranteeing a spot in Libertadores have increased.

According to data collected by the Mathematical Department of the University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), the probability of Corinthians qualifying for the 2023 Libertadores is 89.2%. The alvinegro club started the 20th round with an 84% chance of securing a spot in the continental competition. It is worth remembering that the first six placed in the Brasileirão participate in the tournament next season.

Timão’s chances of winning the Brasileirão title this season have also increased since the last round. Before the ball rolled against Botafogo, Corinthians had a 14.9% probability of winning the cup. After the victory with a goal from Gustavo Silva, the chances of the alvinegro club increased to 15.3%. Palmeiras leads the ranking with 58.6%.

Regarding staying in the elite of the Brasileirão, Corinthians fans can rest easy. According to the survey, the chance of Timão being relegated to the second division in 2023 is only 0.0004%.

Currently, Corinthians has 38 points in the Brasileirão table. Palmeiras is the leader of the competition with 42. The third place is Fluminense with 34 points, but with one less game, the team from Rio de Janeiro will face Santos this Monday, at 8 pm, in Vila Belmiro, in the last game of the 20th round.

ClassificationPGJVANDDGPGCSG%
1stpalm trees4220126two33141970
2ndCorinthians382011542519663
3rdFluminense341910452920960
4thAtletico-PR342010462520557
5thFlamengo3320103730191155
6thInternational332089330201055
7thAtlético-MG32208842723453
8thRed Bull Bragantino30208663123850
9thsaints26196852216646
10thSao Paulo262051142825343
11thGoiás25206772225-342
12thBotafogo242073101925-640
13thAmerica-MG242073101623-740
14thCeará24205962121040
15thcoritiba222064102231-937
16thHawaii212063112133-1235
17thcuiabá202055101421-733
18thStrength182046101623-730
19thAtlético-GO172045111932-1328
20thYouth162037101633-1727

