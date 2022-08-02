Vitria increases the chances of Corinthians to be champion of the Brazilian and guarantee a spot in Libertadores

Corinthians beat Botafogo 1-0, on Saturday, in a duel at Neo Química Arena. The game was valid for the Brazilian Championship. With the triumph, Timão remained in the vice-leadership of the tournament, with a difference of four points to the leader Palmeiras. The odds of the alvinegro club being champion of the national competition and guaranteeing a spot in Libertadores have increased.

According to data collected by the Mathematical Department of the University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), the probability of Corinthians qualifying for the 2023 Libertadores is 89.2%. The alvinegro club started the 20th round with an 84% chance of securing a spot in the continental competition. It is worth remembering that the first six placed in the Brasileirão participate in the tournament next season.

Timão’s chances of winning the Brasileirão title this season have also increased since the last round. Before the ball rolled against Botafogo, Corinthians had a 14.9% probability of winning the cup. After the victory with a goal from Gustavo Silva, the chances of the alvinegro club increased to 15.3%. Palmeiras leads the ranking with 58.6%.

Regarding staying in the elite of the Brasileirão, Corinthians fans can rest easy. According to the survey, the chance of Timão being relegated to the second division in 2023 is only 0.0004%.

Currently, Corinthians has 38 points in the Brasileirão table. Palmeiras is the leader of the competition with 42. The third place is Fluminense with 34 points, but with one less game, the team from Rio de Janeiro will face Santos this Monday, at 8 pm, in Vila Belmiro, in the last game of the 20th round.

Check the updated classification of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st palm trees 42 20 12 6 two 33 14 19 70 2nd Corinthians 38 20 11 5 4 25 19 6 63 3rd Fluminense 34 19 10 4 5 29 20 9 60 4th Atletico-PR 34 20 10 4 6 25 20 5 57 5th Flamengo 33 20 10 3 7 30 19 11 55 6th International 33 20 8 9 3 30 20 10 55 7th Atlético-MG 32 20 8 8 4 27 23 4 53 8th Red Bull Bragantino 30 20 8 6 6 31 23 8 50 9th saints 26 19 6 8 5 22 16 6 46 10th Sao Paulo 26 20 5 11 4 28 25 3 43 11th Goiás 25 20 6 7 7 22 25 -3 42 12th Botafogo 24 20 7 3 10 19 25 -6 40 13th America-MG 24 20 7 3 10 16 23 -7 40 14th Ceará 24 20 5 9 6 21 21 0 40 15th coritiba 22 20 6 4 10 22 31 -9 37 16th Hawaii 21 20 6 3 11 21 33 -12 35 17th cuiabá 20 20 5 5 10 14 21 -7 33 18th Strength 18 20 4 6 10 16 23 -7 30 19th Atlético-GO 17 20 4 5 11 19 32 -13 28 20th Youth 16 20 3 7 10 16 33 -17 27

