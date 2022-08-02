Weekly horoscope: see the forecast for your zodiac sign from July 31 to August 6

Signs with great influences
BULL – Achievement and success in the material and professional field. You will have the opportunity to get where you want, as you are in a moment of luck and prosperity. The time is to make things happen and work out. New ideas and creativity to find new ways. Good time to acquire material goods or improve finances.
TWINS – Divine protection on your way. Take care of your self-esteem and cultivate optimism. The moment is of hope and faith in yourself and in life. Be in tune with the good of the Universe and receive miracles your way.
FISH – Moment of more awareness, clarity and good relationships in personal life. Invest in good friendships and those important and loyal people. Phase that promises success, love, abundance and prosperity.
Sign with good influences
ARIES – Week to not give up on what you want to accomplish. Invest in professional development with courage and independence. Avoid unnecessary confrontations and fight for your ideals. Good direction, open paths and opportunities.
LION – Balance for the week and inner harmony. Bureaucracy arrangements, signing of important papers and contracts. Balance to make decisions without future regrets. Avoid excesses and remember to act with generosity.
VIRGIN – The week brings the energy of achievements and new cycles. Make things happen without depending on anyone. Creative potential to start any project. Take advantage of the good communication phase to adjust pending issues.
SAGITTARIUS – Have confidence in the flow of life and organize your feelings, put things in place. Weighting to turn negative into positive. Make peace, get rid of grudges and sorrows. Seek help from friends and loved ones.
CAPRICORN – Recognize your personal power and put it in the direction of your achievements. Material and professional improvement bringing stability and structure in the field of finance. The moment calls for practicality, objectivity and rationality to move forward.
AQUARIUM – Solution to some of the toughest problems is coming. Look for harmony and avoid unnecessary conflicts. The week brings the possibility of good proposals. Try to work in groups or with people who have the same goals as you. Don’t be afraid to make decisions basing your choices with your heart.
Signs with difficult influences
CANCER – Week requires attention and care in general, avoid important decisions and new paths. Beware of your own shadows, deceptions and illusions. Passions can be excessive and obsessive. Need for spiritual and energetic purification.
LB – Need to silence more, observe and connect with your intuition. Follow with more lightness and without emotional dramas. Ideal waiting week to organize the inner world.
SCORPION – Time to sacrifice yourself for important things and not give up on your goals. Solve the problems that have been left aside, be strong and persistent. The karmic confrontations of this phase will bring you maturation.