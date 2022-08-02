What are the benefits of fiber for the mind?

Fiber is a type of carbohydrate that our body cannot absorb, while animals can. However, despite not being absorbed, did you know that fiber is good for mental health? That’s right, the impacts of fiber go beyond just doing good for the gut. Check out the content we prepared and understand how eating these substances can affect not only your physical, but mental well-being!

What are fibers and where can we find them?

As mentioned earlier, fiber is a type of carbohydrate (popularly known as “sugar”). In this sense, we can find them in foods of plant origin such as fruits, roots (cassava, yams, sweet potatoes), vegetables (arugula, lettuce) and vegetables (beets, zucchini), among others.

We do not absorb the fibers, as we do not have enzymes capable of breaking them down into sizes that allow their absorption in the intestine. However, it is precisely in this organ that they act and promote a series of benefits, among them, the improvement of mental health.

How fiber improves mental health

Well, first of all, know that there is a very important connection between the gut and the brain, even some authors point out that the gut was our first brain and that has changed over the years (evolutionary process). For this reason, gut health directly interferes with brain functioning.

Fiber, in turn, is very important for a good intestinal functioning. First, because they serve as food for the bacteria that live in the intestine and, consequently, there is greater production of serotonin, a hormone related to the feeling of happiness.

In addition, fibers are essential for the formation of stools and for a good intestinal rhythm, that is, to avoid a lazy intestine. You’ve certainly heard the expression “stunted”, haven’t you? Which means someone angry, with a face of few friends. Well, those who have a sluggish bowel get stunted (after all, they can’t go to the bathroom), so the person gets irritated.

Do you realize now why it is so important to consume fiber regularly to maintain good bowel function and, in addition, to have mental health benefits? So, don’t forget to include the foods we mentioned.