WhatsApp may gain long-awaited function in groups and more features; meet | apps

WhatsApp may gain an option for group administrators to be able to delete any messages received in these joint chats for all users. The function was identified by the specialized website WABetaInfo in version 2.22.17.12 of the beta for Android this past Saturday (30), and would still be under development. So far, there is no official release date for the feature, and it is also unknown when it will be available in tests for iPhone (iOS).

The novelty, however, is not the only one that could reach WhatsApp over the next few months. Last Friday (29), WABetaInfo pointed out the possibility of Meta adding a chatbot to the messenger to announce news to users directly through the app. That way, you’d be able to more easily find out when a new feature – like taking your “online” status off, for example – will be available to you. The function was seen in the Android beta version 2.22.17.10 and, because it is in development, it also does not have an official release date.

The idea, according to what has been identified, is for the chatbot to function as an official channel for the application, giving first-hand all the news related to it – more or less as it works on Telegram, WhatsApp’s rival messenger. Currently, the Meta app uses the Status tab to publicize its news. It is not known at the moment if it will be necessary to register, or if the chatbot would work automatically.

In addition, another interesting novelty discovered by WABetaInfo is the preview of reactions in messenger chats. As seen by the specialized website, the app would already inform the initial tab with which emoji your contacts reacted to the messages exchanged – unlike what happens today, in which it is only possible to see the reactions when opening the conversations. The feature is already available in beta for Android, but has now also been identified in the trial version for iPhone (iOS) phones.

Another feature also under development for WhatsApp is the preview of shared links in Status. According to what has been seen so far, the option will have the header image and the title of the shared site, making it easier for contacts to view the content. If it is indeed launched, it is possible that this novelty will still take time to arrive in Brazil, since Meta chose not to make significant changes to the app before the election period.

Finally, WhatsApp is also working on the quick reactions feature directly on Status updates. The option would work like reactions to stories on Instagram and aims to streamline interactions between users. Like the link preview, status reactions are also under development and therefore not yet available for beta. It is also worth mentioning that there is no official release forecast for the functions.

