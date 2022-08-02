which are the largest companies with operations in Extrema

The combination of factors such as state tax incentives and the privileged geographical position of extremein Minas, turned the city into an attraction for companies settle on mining soil. Despite the boom experienced during the pandemic, the arrival of these companies is not something new. Names like Bauducco, ambev, Copenhagen and Centaur are just some of the businesses that have set up shop there to take advantage of the local infrastructure.

The Argentine e-commerce giant Mercado Livre was one of the companies that installed a distribution center for deliveries in Extrema. Photograph: Daniel Teixeira/Estadão

According to data from the prefecture of Extrema, the city currently has 6,000 registered CNPJs, of which 300 are from the industrial sector. According to the municipal administration, of the total number of installed companies, 43% are in the industry, 34% in the services area and 23% in commerce. “We have companies from all sectors here. For example, Bauducco is a ‘big bakery’ with more than 3,000 places, and we have a Chilli Beans that brings me visibility”, says the city’s economic development manager, Mônica Vieira.

A bakery recognized for its Christmas panettone, Bauducco was one of the first companies to land in the city. Still in the food sector, Kopenhagen also has operations in Extrema. In 2009, the chocolatier decided to close its production in Barueri, SP, to migrate to the city of Minas Gerais. At the time, the company reported that the decision was made to expand the production of desserts. Fourth chocolatier in the country, since 2010 the city has also been home to the Belgian-Swiss company’s national production Barry Callebaut, one of the main names in cocoa-based confectionery and chocolate for confectionery, from the also Swiss chocolateria Lindtand the Argentine candy brand Arcor.

In addition to the landscape of Minas Gerais mountains, the city coexists with the large warehouses of distribution centers of the companies installed in Extrema. Photograph: Daniel Teixeira/Estadão

Who also saw state and municipal incentives as an attraction for business was the beverage giant Ambev. In 2019, the company opened its largest beverage distribution center in the city in an area of ​​approximately 58,000 square meters. Also according to the city hall of Extrema, the municipality currently has 48% of the logistics warehouses installed in the state. In the alcoholic beverage segments, companies such as Bacardi, Campari and Pernod Ricar also has local operation.

O e-commerce entered the Brazilian routine once and for all during the pandemic. With the increase in demand for virtual shopping, Extrema currently represents 25% of sales made in the country’s e-commerce. In the city, names like Mercado Livre, Centauro, netshoes, Sephora, privilege, Dafiti, Tok&Stok and Nike maintain distribution centers in the region.

According to Mercado Livre, an Argentine e-commerce giant, the operation in Extrema helps make delivery possible within 24 hours to 100 Brazilian cities. “We believe in the potential of Extrema for several reasons. In addition to its strategic position in relation to São Paulo and the airports in the region, the city has state-of-the-art infrastructure when it comes to warehouses, in line with what is most modern in the country”, says the logistics director of Mercado Livre Brasil, Luiz Augusto Vergueiro.

In addition to the current distribution centers, the city coexists with daily works of sheds for the installation of future companies. Photograph: Daniel Teixeira/Estadão

Another sector that is present in the city of Minas Gerais is technology. Companies like Panasonic, Huawei, Duracell and multilaser maintain distribution centers installed in Extrema. “We spent years talking to some of these companies to bring them to the municipality. Panasonic, for example, took eight years”, recalls the city’s economic development manager.

With 2,500 employees, Multilaser uses the local operation to sell the more than 6,000 items produced in the city. “Our operation in Extrema is one of the driving forces for us to continue advancing in our market”, says the company’s president, Alexandre Ostrowiecki.

Ricardo Tabordaa partner at 7D – a company specialized in solutions for logistics-, explains that amid the demand for increasingly faster delivery services, the municipality gains strength due to its location on the edge of the Fernão Dias highway (BR-381), the main connection between São Paulo and Minas Gerais, which allows a quick connection to points such as Congonhas and Guarulhos airports, in addition to the Port of Santos. “When we look at it from the logistical and tax point of view, the city is a great place to set up new businesses”, says Taborda.

Taborda also points out that, given the tax incentives targeted at certain sectors, it is common to see competing companies that decide to settle in the same territory, as in the case of businesses related to furniture, such as Casas Bahia and Mobly, or, in the field of sporting goods , Centaur and Netshoes. “There is a risk of a war for talent, because it makes it easier to hire someone who already has experience in the segment, but there is also a risk of losing employees,” he says.