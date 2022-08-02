Whoever attacked Juliana Paes for the accusation of a former maid owes an apology to the actress

The internet judges were eager to summarily condemn Juliana Paes after reproducing the video of a maid who worked in her house for 11 years. The former employee said she was abandoned by her boss, famous for suffering from depression.

Reports revealed that the dismissal took place after a few months of sick leave for treatment. As initially only one side of the story gained space in the media, the conclusion was that the soap opera star had been ungrateful and insensitive.

The rattles of social networks began to attack Juliana Paes. Countless posts criticized the artist's alleged inhumane posture. The recurring virtual lynching on the part of those who delight in demonizing famous, rich, beautiful and successful people was repeated.







Juliana Paes preferred not to increase the controversy and responded through her advice Photo: Publicity / TV Globo

The magazine ‘Quem’ decided to deepen the investigation. The former maid herself told details that changed the look on the fact. Yes, the dismissal took place – following the rules of labor law, as informed by the actress’s advice. There was no abandonment of the sick employee.

She reported receiving financial help from Juliana. Furthermore, the actress granted her application for a loan to buy a house. The deal was to deduct the amount in installments from the salary, however, according to the former maid, the boss never wanted to receive the money.

In a gesture of solidarity, the artist even paid the medical insurance of the former employee and her daughter until days ago. Even receiving help outside the obligations provided for in the legislation, the domestic says she feels “kicked like a dead dog”.

It is essential to consider the effects of depression on the employee’s emotional state. A years-long struggle against a disorder that weakens, destabilizes, alters perception and behavior. Her anger against Juliana Paes may be the channeling of the revolt against the disease.

The unnecessary negative overexposure of the actress – and herself – may have been a cry for attention and help. However, it did damage to the image of the artist, who apparently was always correct in her professional relationship with the employee and acted with more generosity than most employers.

This is an episode to be remembered by the press whenever the rage to judge and condemn a celebrity targeted by a complaint emerges. Celebrities are also entitled to the contradictory. Those who rushed to ‘cancel’ Juliana Paes should apologize to the actress.