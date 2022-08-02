Why Sandy and Wanessa Camargo Were Treated as Rivals for 22 Years

Sandy and Wanessa Camargo have more similarities than differences. Both are singers, daughters of famous country people and are even the same age: 39 years old! Yet, and perhaps precisely because of this, they were treated as rivals for decades. A story that began in 2000, when feminism, sorority and female rivalry were little discussed, it was a full plate to sell magazines and attract audience to TV shows.

Although they have already denied the enmity several times, Sandy and Wanessa put a shovel in this story with the release of the first song together, 22 years after Wanessa’s debut in the artistic world, when it all began.

“Leve” is a song that is part of the second part of the project “We Voz Eles”, which Sandy made a point of debuting with her friend. The song will be released next Thursday (4).

In a new phase, recently separated, Wanessa was thrilled to admit that music has everything to do with the moment she is living now. “People who are connected have an extraverbal communication. You don’t have to talk, sometimes we just feel”, Sandy replied in a video released yesterday, three days before the launch of the partnership.

the holy x rebel

Wanessa launched herself as a singer in November 2000 with the single “O Amor Não Deixa”. At the age of 17, Zezé Di Camargo’s daughter naturally sang about the disappointments in love that are typical of adolescence and achieved success right away with her first song.

At the same time, Sandy was at the height of his career. In addition to the ten-year success in the duo with her brother, she was on the air on Globo with her own series: “Sandy and Junior”. They also celebrated the success of the album “As Quatro Estações”, released in October 1999, with 2.8 million copies sold.

Sandy and Wanessa Camargo on the cover of ‘Capricho’ magazine Image: Reproduction

Because Sandy started her career as a child, her image was that of a sweet, untouchable girl. Your best behaved costumes. And—in a world without social media—her personal life barely explored.

Wanessa, on the other hand, appeared professionally in the media at almost 18 years old, and became known for her more rebellious side, without fear of taking on relationships or hooking up with celebrities. Her relationship with Dado Dolabella yielded not only clips, but also controversial magazine covers, including photos of the couple fighting.

The fact that they were both daughters of famous singers didn’t help either. There was no shortage of comments that Wanessa would just be surfing the wave of her father’s fame, Zezé Di Camargo. Pursuing an artistic career as the children of Xororó did was also seen more as opportunism than innate talent.

Even the fans embarked on the narrative and were torn between liking Wanessa or Sandy. As if it was forbidden to enjoy their work.

“The coolest thing was to see that the fans, who also entered this pile, when they saw us making this move [de se aproximar] they were freed too. Now I can like them both!”, commented Wanessa to say that today she receives praise from fans of Sandy.

In the behind-the-scenes video of the recording of “Leve”, Wanessa even talked about how the two dealt with it. “I always told you. I was a big fan. I always went to shows, I had all the CDs, and you were an example to me. You are an example to our entire generation. And then they put me in a place where I thought ‘ but I’m not that different’. As if to make the game”

Sandy agrees. “It was to satisfy the will of these people. It needs to have an intrigue, a rivalry, a counterpoint, a counterweight.” And Wanessa thinks, relieved, that the rivalry has been restricted to rumors. “This was more in magazines. On a television program that we had to answer. There wasn’t even a social network for them [os fãs] make war.”

Even without social media, it was easy to see how the images were opposites. While Sandy declared that she had never kissed at age 16 on a cover of Capricho, Wanessa admitted on the cover of the same magazine an affair with Erik Marmo, one of the heartthrobs of “Malhação”.

In an appearance on Hebe Camargo’s program, even before Wanessa officially launches into music, the presenter provokes the teenagers with questions about boyfriends.

While Wanessa admits that she had already brought a boy home to introduce to parents [fãs apontam que o rapaz era Leandro, do KLB, na época filho do empresário de Zezé e Luciano]Sandy is embarrassed when asked if she had ever been kissed on the neck.

With adult life and careers consolidated, both made a point of leaving these images behind and definitely getting closer. In 2018, when he was on tour in Brazil with the first part of the project ” Nós Voz Eles ” Sandy even welcomed Wanessa on stage and shared the vocals on ” O Amor Não Deixa ” and ” A Lenda “. The seed for the most awaited partnership in Brazilian pop music was planted there.