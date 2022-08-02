Will Smith was convinced by Jada to apologize for slapping, says website

Will Smith broke his months-long silence to apologize to Chris Rock for slapping the comedian at the Oscars. But, according to testimony from sources to US Weekly magazine, the actor never wanted this apology to happen.

According to the source for the magazine, who made the actor sit in front of the cameras to talk about it was his wife, Jada-Pinkett. “Jada has been encouraging Will to apologize because it has become something very dark around her show ‘Red Table Talk,'” the source said, noting that the actor “never wanted to publicly apologize.”

Despite his lack of will, Will understood the need to talk about it. “His team was hopeful that this controversy would gradually die down, but that’s not what happened. It would be impossible for him to move forward without him bringing it up,” said the source, according to the American outlet. The source also said that during this time of silence, the actor was “in hell”.

Will made a five-minute video where he answered some specific questions about what happened, and apologized to Chris Rock, the comedian’s family and the 2022 Oscar nominees. In addition, he asked that his fans continue to support him during this period.