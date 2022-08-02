With a tiny bikini, Sheila Mello is in an unusual position in public: “What a volume”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/WHAfYm0H6bw/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/WHAfYm0H6bw/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/WHAfYm0H6bw/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/WHAfYm0H6bw” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Cracked shape! Sheila Mello, dancer and digital influencer, took advantage of the sun to renew her tan in her cracked shape this Monday afternoon (01).

+ Sheila Mello shows how to get a tan all over her butt: “Prancing like this”

“Second with this click from Praia de Corumbau”, finished in the caption of the publication. In the photo, Sheilla Mello appears in a minimalist bikini, while doing a well-known position in yoga. Currently, the muse has gained no more, no less than 5.8 million followers.

“I’m going to try to make this photo and I’m going to tag you?”, asked in the comments field, nothing more, nothing less than Adrianne Galisteu. “How do I manage to be so perfect?”, asked another.

Sheila Mello says she was chased by a fan even at the gym: “That scared me”

During an interview given to the portal ‘Na Telinha’, Sheila Mello revealed that, at the time she was one of the members of ‘É o Tchan’, the celebrity was persecuted in an unhealthy way by a fan.

“There was a guy who scared me because, at the time I was in É O Tchan, I didn’t have time to work out during the day. There was a gym in São Paulo that was open 24 hours a day and sometimes I preferred to work out rather than sleep. Many times, I arrived and the guy was on the other side of the street”, said Sheila Mello.

“It distressed me that he didn’t come to talk to me, so I didn’t have a connection that I’m used to with other people, a communication. He would just look at me and always leave a gift at the front desk,” she continued.

“It is very uncomfortable because there is no exchange, no laughter, no construction. It stayed in this place that scared me and never went anywhere”, concluded the dancer.

READ MORE ABOUT SHEILA MELLO:

+ Sheila Mello breaks the silence and says if she had a fight with Sheila Carvalho at the time of É o Tchan

+ Sheila Mello poses with a very comfortable look and plays with detail: “Does anyone remember this?”

+ Sheila Mello poses in her luxury pajamas and ends up showing ‘hidden’ tattoo