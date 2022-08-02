With a transparent skirt, Lumena tries but can’t get the piece of clothing off her butt

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/WHAfYm0H6bw/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/WHAfYm0H6bw/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/WHAfYm0H6bw/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/WHAfYm0H6bw” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

Muse of everything! Lumena, former participant of Big Brother Brasil and model, decided to shake the hearts of his more than 557 thousand followers on Instagram this Monday afternoon (01). The celebrity showed the preview of her new shoot to adult platforms.

“Bad languages ​​speak badly, good ones cause orgasms! Happy orgasm day, my loves.. Have you checked out my 18+ content today? The link is in the bio and in the stories!”, wrote Lumena in the caption of the publication. In the click, the muse appears with a transparent PP skirt as she tries to take it off.

“A goddess, a madwoman and a sorceress”, joked a fan in the comments. “It’s this Lumena I wish I had seen at BBB”, pointed out another. “Spectacular this woman”, commented another.

Lumena talks more about her preparation to produce adult content

During an interview given to the newspaper Extra, Lumena commented more about her preparation to produce adult content on subscription platforms.

“As I graduated as a psychologist, I did a very academic course, as a researcher. I created in my head a very prejudiced idea that my erotic side, my sensual side, he had to be denied,” Lumena said.

“And I realized that this year at Carnival, when I couldn’t, within an artistic proposal of Carnival that is authorized this freedom of bodies, I couldn’t. Since then, I’ve been reflecting a lot on the bases of this insecurity and I decided to take the courage to break and question it once and for all “, he concluded.

