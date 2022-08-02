Without mentioning Mara Gabrilli, Simone Tebet confirms that she will have a female ticket in the presidential election | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

Chosen by the MDB to run for President of the Republic in the October election, senator Simone Tebet announced this Monday (1st) that she will have a purely female ticket. In the statement, however, she did not disclose who will be her partner in the dispute.

“That’s why I want to announce to you ladies and gentlemen that for the time, probably the first time in the history of the Republic of Brazil, we will have a pure slate for candidate for the Presidency of the Republic. My vice will be a woman”, said Tebet, at a Fiesp event with presidential candidates, in São Paulo.

The candidate for the vacancy is also senator Mara Gabrilli, from the PSDB, as anticipated by reporter Ricardo Abreu on the Camarotti blog. The official announcement should take place this Tuesday (2).

Despite Tebet talking about unprecedented in a flame formed purely by women, the PSTU announced on Saturday (30) the exclusively female candidacy for the presidency: Vera Lúcia as head of the ticket and the indigenous Kunã Yporã in the post of vice.