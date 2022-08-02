Xuxa comments back to interpretation after 13 years

Xuxa will star in the Disney series

Xuxa has several projects agreed with streaming platforms and is already analyzing the first roles of the fiction series that Globoplay develops based on her life. The idea is hers, Patrícia Corso and Clara Peltier. The direction will be in charge of Dani de Carlo.

“I’ve been reading the things they send me. Dani, the director, is Argentinian and lives in Los Angeles, USA. The others are from São Paulo. The next step is to see who will play roles A, B, C and D… But I think (the series) should only come out in 2024 — says the presenter.

Meanwhile, she is dedicated to recording a production for Disney, “Tarã”. After ten days of work in Acre, Xuxa will do scenes in the Southeast, in studios and on a farm in São Paulo. Star of films that were successful with children, including “Super Xuxa contra o bass astral” (1988) and “Crystal Moon” (1990), she comments on returning to acting after 13 years:

“I don’t interpret anything. I play (laughs). I’m the only person who doesn’t sing on their own records, doesn’t act in movies, and broke records that everyone already knows. I think with this series I’ll get to places that, if I didn’t act, I wouldn’t: talking about nature, about caring for the environment. The platform has given me the opportunity to present a nice message, to talk about everything around us. If I spoke, if I made a book, I don’t think it would reach the public in the same way as with this series. In the story, I am a character who is part of an ancient tribe. Clan das Nuvens is inspired by people who lived in Peru, there were white people (blondes and redheads). In the script, there is also the tribe of the Nine Moons. I and an indigenous person from this tribe fell in love. And my character will have a daughter. She will be important to these clans, who once fought. There’s teenage love, lots of scenes in nature… And even though they’ve looked for real references that deal with deforestation in the Amazon, they stress that it’s a fiction. Serious topics will be treated in a playful way.

The 59-year-old from Rio Grande do Sul explains that she has studied what will be covered in the story, but is capable of making mistakes behind the scenes of the production, since dealing with native peoples involves discussions about politically correct terms:

“Do you think I’ll get there and not use any wrong expressions?” Of course I will. But I will learn. We’re here for that. I’m afraid of making a mistake with everything. People are learning to try to communicate with everyone in harmony. I come from the 1980s, when everything was allowed. On television, for example, it was normal. I’ll give you an example: I recorded a call on Globo with Grande Otelo and did blackface. They painted me black and he sang to me, I to him, joking. Nobody thought of doing it to make fun of anyone. Even he loved it. Today we already know that this hurts some people. And if it hurts, we shouldn’t do it. There are things I did in the past, out of ignorance, because I thought it was normal. Not long ago, I gave wrong statements and went to apologize to people (Xuxa refers to the episode in which she suggested that drugs should be tested on inmates). It’s not ugly to assume you’re wrong. Ugly is saying “I made a mistake, but ok, I’ll apologize”. I was wrong, I know I was wrong and I will be wrong again. I just want to make less and less mistakes and hold the hand of those who like me and are willing to help me.

Last Monday (1), in Instagram comments from the site, Xuxa spoke out against the racism suffered by the children of Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso. This is not the first time she has published statements of repudiation of sensitive topics. The presenter explains that, whenever she can, she takes a stand and corrects those who make mistakes:

— At the moment we are living, there are still people who say ‘it’s boring, we can’t say anything’. I disagree. It’s annoying that we don’t want to learn to communicate. There is a lot for us to read and learn to make less and less mistakes. It’s annoying that we keep making mistakes. These days I saw a person talking about early childhood education. There are people who think that hitting a child is education. I get tired of seeing people using this. I feel like reinforcing whenever you don’t. Then there are parents who say: “I’m going to educate the way I want”. Yes, but with violence, no.

Dialogue was what governed and is still present in the relationship between Xuxa and her daughter, Sasha, for example. According to Xuxa, the financial blow that the model and her husband, singer João Figueiredo, suffered was present in their conversations. But, because of the fame and the repercussion of statements, they made a deal. The mother explains:

“We talk about all kinds of subjects. But I don’t speak (publicly) about her life. When people ask about my particularities, she says, “Look, talk to my mother.” We respect each other a lot. It is together with the word “love”. The way I show that I love her is by respecting her space. And she respects mine.

Xuxa says she had a serious conversation with Sasha about veganism (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

