Young man is run over, dies and family accuses model Bruno Krupp

On Sunday (7/31), influencer Bruno Krupp was accused of running over and killing a 16-year-old teenager in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. The impact of the accident caused the victim to lose one of his legs at the time, which stopped meters away from him. The teenager was taken to Lourenço Jorge Hospital, but could not resist his injuries.

The column talked to three friends of the victim’s mother about what happened and they all claim that Bruno is involved. According to them, the mother is in shock at losing her only child. Information received by this space also reveals that Bruno Krupp’s mother was at the hospital where the victim was admitted and talked to the teenager’s mother, giving her a third.

Model remains hospitalized

In addition, an Instagram profile disclosed what would have happened to Bruno. According to Marcelo Moreira, owner of the Instagram account, shortly after the accident, the model would not be able to move, just moving his hand.

He would also have been referred to the Lourenço Jorge Hospital and later transferred to a private hospital. Also according to the man, Bruno Krupp would have left the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Monday (8/1) and underwent tests to find out the severity of the injuries he suffered in the spine, in the C5/6 vertebra.

Out of respect for the family, the name of the teenager and his mother, as well as images of the tragic accident, will not be released. The victim was buried on Monday afternoon. The case is being investigated by the 16th Police Station of Rio de Janeiro.

Military Police Note

Sought by the column, the Press Office of the Secretary of State for the Military Police issued a note about an occurrence.

“The following information about an occurrence at the mentioned date and place. We do not disclose identification or qualifications of those involved.

The Press Office of the Secretary of State for Military Police informs that, on Saturday night (07/30), a team from the 31°BPM (Recreio dos Bandeirantes) was called to verify a traffic accident with a victim on Avenida Lúcio Costa. , in Barra da Tijuca. At the scene, police officers were informed that a man was hit by a motorcycle and rescued to the Lourenço Jorge Municipal Hospital. The driver was taken to the same health unit. The incident was forwarded to the 16th DP.”

The column sought assistance from Bruno Krupp, who did not respond until the closing of this note.