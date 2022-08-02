Your money at risk? Nubank default will get worse, says Bradesco

Bradesco analysts (BBDC4) believe in an increase in default from Nubank (NUBR33). By analysis, the stock is considered below the market average. In other words, the action is not attractive. Other important analysts follow the same opinion, as is the case of Itaú BBA.

The belief is that Nubank will experience another three months of deterioration. Since the company’s IPO, volatility and decline have been strong, which makes the scenario unfavorable.

Nubank default

Nubank had a net loss of US$ 45.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. Despite this, the result was 17% lower than the US$ 54.4 million in the first three months of 2021. What worries us is precisely the index delinquency of Nubank, above 90 days. The growth was 70 points on a quarterly basis and the index between 15 and 90 days grew 110 points, to 3.7%.

The following results should not be satisfactory either. For analyst Gustavo Schroden, the increase could be 60 basis points in Nubank’s 90-day default in the second quarter. According to him, the data show that the default rate should last a long way until it reaches the normalization before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The average 90-day default rate for personal loans (excluding payroll) and credit cards in February 2022 was 140 basis points lower than in December 2019,” the analyst considered. Furthermore, the ‘NPL formation’ indicator signals that defaults are following an uptrend.