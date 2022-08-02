Yuri Alberto exposes expectations and projects Corinthians ‘more objective’ in decision in Libertadores

Corinthians meets Flamengo again on Tuesday night, for the first leg of the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals, at Neo Química Arena, at 9:30 pm. With an eye on the commitment, Yuri Alberto spoke about the decision.

Libertadores is a different game, especially with a great competitor like Flamengo. It will be a great game. I believe that Fiel will support us a lot. We come from a great victory at home (against Botafogo, for the Brasileirão). He gave the group a lot of confidence so that tomorrow we can emerge victorious from here”, said the striker to this Monday’s CT Bulletin. – see the full video below.

Yuri Alberto still projected more objectivity in Corinthians’ attack and highlighted the importance of opening an advantage in the first leg. The decision, it is worth mentioning, takes place next week, on August 9, at the Maracanã Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro.

“Opening an advantage is very important. We’ve been working hard to be more objective in the attacking field, so we can open up a big advantage tomorrow. We are working towards this and also so that in the second game we can be more relaxed. I believe the group is happier and more confident after the victory at home”, he said.

