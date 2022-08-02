Zé Roberto summons volleyball team for the World Cup with Gattaz | volleyball

Coach José Roberto Guimarães announced this Monday the name of the 16 players called up for the World Championship, which will be held from September 23, in Poland and the Netherlands. The big news on the list is the return of Olympic medalist Carol Gattaz. The central arrives at the group to replace Diana, who has had mouth surgery and will not have time to recover. The 14 players who competed in the League are still on Monday in Saquarema – Gattaz and Tainara, this Tuesday. Only 14 of the 16 calls travel in search of the unpublished title.

Carol Gattaz has not played for the national team since winning the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. At the beginning of the season, the center waited for the call-up to the League of Nations but, because of the premise of the renewal, it was off the list of Zé Roberto. However, with the orthognathic surgery of the young Diana, the half of the net was activated by the coach and won a chance to compete in the World Cup. Gattaz recently turned 41. She is an experienced player with the potential to add to the group.

To replace Julia Bergmann, who decided to go back to college in the United States and complete her training in physics, the selection will feature Tainara. She was registered in the League of Nations, but did not take the court or travel to the stages. Because of a shoulder injury, she spent the last few months in intensive care at CT Sportville, in Barueri.

The setters Macris and Roberta, the center Carol, Julia Kudiess and Lorena, the pointers Gabi, Pri Daroit, Rosamaria and Ana Cristina, the opposites Lorenne, Kisy and Lorrayna and the liberos Nyeme and Natinha were also called up. These 14 players participated in Brazil’s campaign in the League of Nations.

The selection won the silver medal in the League after being defeated by Italy in the decision, but presented an extremely talented and promising new generation. The trajectory in the competition was full of convincing results and important situations, such as turnarounds and victories over difficult opponents.

In search of the unpublished title

Brazil is in Group D, alongside China, Japan, Colombia, Argentina and the Czech Republic. The selection debuts on September 24, against the Czech team. The first phase is divided into four groups with six teams. The top four in each group advance to the next stage of the competition.