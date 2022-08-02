Zuleica arrives in the Pantanal and changes her life, but meeting Maria Bruaca only happens ‘up ahead’, says Aline Borges

With Zuleica (Aline Borges) going to the Pantanal, the nurse’s life, as well as that of Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira), changes from water to wine. With both of Tenório’s wives (Murilo Benício) in the Pantanal region alongside their children, contact between the two becomes more possible, but it is not what happens at first. Even more so because while the second wife arrives to live on the farm, the first one starts living in the hut.

“They won’t have a relationship, maybe because of Maria. She has another head, comes from another upbringing. She is not this free, independent woman. She gave up her life for this man’s life, so when she finds out about his betrayal it’s a huge disappointment, a place of “what have I done with my life?”. Maria doesn’t understand and doesn’t accept Zuleica — says Aline Borges.

Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and Eugênio (Almir Sater)

But in later chapters of the plot, however, contact between the two will end up happening. Zuleica’s interpreter tells:

“Sometime down the road, they’re going to have a date. I can’t say much, but I imagine it’s going to be exciting.

Aline also explains that her character never looked at Maria as a rival, since she found out that her husband was already married.

Zuleica speaks clearly about prejudice with Tenório

— Zuleica never looked at Maria as someone who would threaten her relationship. She always looked with great respect. And when Tenório brings Maria’s discovery about the second family, Zuleica tries to protect this woman — points out the artist, who also comments on the way in which the author Bruno Luperi conducts the relationship between the farmer’s wives in the plot: — I am already very happy and grateful that the author did not go down the path of total rivalry between these women because we are tired of seeing this being fostered in our society. And we are in a moment of expansion of consciousness in which we need to understand the power of women and how much more we are when we hold hands and go together.