💻 Magazine Luiza makes sale with discounts on notebooks from Dell, Lenovo, and Acer

Magazine Luiza is doing a promotion with several notebooks from brands loved by the public, such as Acer, Dell, Lenovo, Vaio and much more with unmissable discounts. In addition, some offers have discount coupons that make the final purchase value even more interesting.

Some offers are exclusive to Gold Clients in the store. Pay attention to the rules to arrive at the final value and take the opportunity to upgrade your current notebook or buy a powerful new computer saving a lot.

O Canaltech Offers selected some offers that are paying off, check out the list below:

Dell Inspiron 15

The Dell Inspiron 15 is part of Dell’s cost-effective lineup for home or work use. In addition to the processor, one of the most important features today to get an idea of ​​how a notebook will perform is to check the type of storage used. This model comes equipped with a 256 GB SSD, which guarantees a much higher speed than similar notebooks equipped with the traditional HD.

This speed is complemented by the 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8 GB of RAM, ideal for those who need a fast machine for everyday use, using text editing programs and spreadsheets, working on web applications in the browser or in other such activities. It is a good machine for those who need to study at home and want to save money on buying a new notebook.

This model also has a 15.6-inch anti-glare screen with thin edges, a good size for watching movies and series without giving up portability. Therefore, the Dell Inspiron 15 is a good choice both for home use and for taking to school, college or work.

Dell G15

Dell G15 Gaming Notebook (Image: Handout/Dell)

This model is an excellent option for those looking for a computer that combines power and practicality. The dedicated GTX 1650 graphics card is powerful for gaming, running video editing programs, programming and even some 3D modeling.

In addition to the GTX 1650, the Dell G15 has 8 GB of RAM – which can be later expanded by the user to up to 32 GB -, an Intel Core i5 processor and 256 GB SSD storage, great news for those who want maximum speed. when running any program.

The 15.6-inch panel has Full HD resolution and it also has the differential of already coming with the Linux operating system, excellent for those who want to learn to program or further customize their new computer.

Lenovo Ideapad 3i

Lenovo Ideapad 3i (Image: Handout/Lenovo)

The Lenovo Ideapad 3i arrives as a revamped version of one of the company’s biggest best sellers, the Lenovo S145. Part of Lenovo’s new mid-range notebook lineup, this notebook has a great combination of configurations for anyone who needs a computer that can handle intermediate activities without breaking the bank.

For those looking for a compact, thin and light notebook, but that can handle many open tabs in the browser without suffering, it is a great option. SSD storage makes a big difference in day-to-day performance, allowing you to turn on your notebook in no time and greatly reduce loading time when opening new programs and multitasking.

Its screen has 15.6 inches and HD resolution. These dimensions, together with the weight of 2 kg, make the Ideapad 3i an easy notebook to carry in a backpack whenever you need to take it to school or college, for example. It is also worth mentioning the numeric keypad, great for those who work with spreadsheets or type numbers frequently.

Acer Aspire 5

Acer Aspire 5 on offer (Image: Handout/Acer)

The Acer Aspire 5 is a complete model for those looking for a good option for work and study, the Acer Aspire 5 in this promotion has an Intel Core i5 processor and 8 GB of RAM. It is a good combination for those who use many programs, such as the browser, text editors and spreadsheets, as well as participating in online meetings. He promises to take care of all this quietly.

That performance gets even better with 256GB SSD storage. With it, the notebook turns on in seconds and responds in much less time when loading new programs or moving files. It is a component that makes all the difference when it comes to improving the performance of current notebooks. If you have never used a computer with an SSD, you will certainly feel a big difference in speed.

There are two models on offer, a more compact one with a 14-inch screen, perfect for taking to college or work, and one with a 15.6-inch screen. This size is great for those who are going to work with images or who like to have more space to watch series and movies.

