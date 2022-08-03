10-year-old girl disappears after going to the bakery is found dead in MG

A 10-year-old girl who disappeared on Sunday (31), after leaving home to go to a bakery, on the border between Belo Horizonte and Ribeirão das Neves (MG), was found dead this morning. Bárbara Vitória’s body was found in a thicket behind a soccer field in the metropolitan region of the capital of Minas Gerais, according to the Civil Police.

According to the Military Police, the girl’s body was found by a person who was searching the region and called the PM at 9:19 am. She wore only the shirt she wore on the day of the disappearance.

Images released by the police show that the place where the girl’s body was found is surrounded by grass and earth. After the news that the body was found, residents of the region went to the place to ask for justice.

Barbara’s mother, accompanied by family members, was also at the crime scene. In videos posted on social media, the woman cries and despairs next to relatives. “She IS my girl, my God,” she screams.

Barbara’s body was taken by a car from the Legal Medical Institute shortly before 2 pm.

According to delegate Saulo Castro, of the Civil Police of Minas Gerais, the official identification of the child’s body depends on forensic examinations carried out by police teams. “The results will be released to the victim’s family and to the press as soon as they are finalized,” said the delegate.

Child’s body found in Ribeirão das Neves was taken to the Legal Medical Institute Image: Investigator Dennis Araújo/Civil Police of Minas Gerais

the case

Bárbara Vitória, 10, disappeared on Sunday (31) after leaving home to go to the bakery. She was seen at the establishment, but did not make it home.

Security cameras installed on the way from the bakery to Barbara’s house recorded the girl leaving the establishment with the bag of bread, saying goodbye to an attendant.

A few minutes later, she appears running down one of the streets in the neighborhood, being followed by two men, who also quicken their pace.