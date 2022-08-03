1980 to 1990: remember the events that marked the first two decades of Jornal da Globo | Globo newspaper

Jornal da Globo went on the air for the first time with a full bench on August 2, 1982 . There were three presenters and one more commentator to analyze the most important topic of the day. Renato Machado, Belisa Ribeiro and Luciana Villas Boas ran the newspaper. (See the full special report in the video above)

However, in a decade with so many and so significant changes, the presenters were also changing. until the end of years 1980the JG bench was occupied by Liliana Rodrigues, Leilane Neubarth, Eliakim Araújo, Leila Cordeiro, Fátima Bernardes and William Bonner.

Born on the eve of the first direct election for governor since the coup 1964, Jornal da Globo has always had politics as one of its main subjects. In the team of political analysts, Carlos Monforte, Álvaro Pereira and Alexandre Garcia.

On the night of April 21, 1985the newspaper was the first to go on the air after the death of president-elect Tancredo Neves.

“At 10:30 pm, secretary Antônio Brito read the last bulletin of the president’s 38 days internment. It was bulletin number 42”, reported Caco Barcellos.

Caco Barcello in 1985 reporting the death of Tancredo Neves. — Photo: Reproduction

In 1989Jornal da Globo was also the first to report the victory of Fernando Collor de Mello in the first elections after the democratic resumption.

Foreign debt moratorium

In times of hyperinflation, currency exchange and the external debt crisis, the newspaper also devoted large spaces to the economy. A trial by fire was the February 20, 1987, a Friday. That night, then-President José Sarney decreed a moratorium on foreign debt.

José Sarney decrees a moratorium on foreign debt, in 1987 — Photo: Reproduction

International news and distinguished columnists

With an eye on the world, Jornal da Globo’s international coverage has always been remarkable. Reports such as that of Lucas Mendes, on the Challenger explosion, in 1986. Or that of Silio Boccanera, who recorded the fall of the Berlin Wall at the end of 1989.

The coverage was complemented by the acid touch of Paulo Francis, and the humor appeared in the lines of cartoonist Chico Caruso and in the comments of Jô Soares.

Jô Soares at JG, in 1984 — Photo: Reproduction

Juca Kfouri’s comments opened space for sport at the JG. And culture has always been given a generous space.

The death of the poet Carlos Drummond de Andrade, in 1987deserved a special tribute written by Armando Nogueira.

In 1994, Ayrton Senna died and Brazil lost a hero. The driver died, aged 34, during the San Marino Grand Prix, in Imola, Italy, on May 1, 1994, in a weekend marked by accidents in Formula-1.

Ayrton Senna May 1, 1994 — Photo: JEAN-LOUP GAUTREAU/AFP

“Hearts and minds from all corners of the country were once again turned to Ayrton Senna da Silva”, informed Lilian Witte Fibe.

In the economy, in 1994, a currency exchange would change our fate. “In the history of Brazil, there has never been a bill with a value as high as this one: the R$100 note. The blue note that will be worth exactly what this greenback is worth, the US$10 note”, reported Beatriz Tielmann.