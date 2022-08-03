23 states had a drop in the price of ethanol

According to the ANP, last week, 23 states had a drop in the average prices of hydrous ethanol and in only 3 states there was an increase.

According to a survey by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), last week, 23 states had a drop in the average prices of hydrous ethanol. And, in only 3 states (Alagoas, Maranhão and Mato Grosso), there was an increase.

Thus, at the stations surveyed by the ANP throughout Brazil, the average price of ethanol dropped 25.46% in the week, compared to the previous week, from R$4,320 to R$4,210 per liter.

In view of this, in São Paulo, the main producer and consumer state with the most stations evaluated, the average value decreased by 2.72%, from R$ 4,050 to R$ 3,940 per liter. The state with the biggest drop in the percentage of prices in the week was Minas Gerais, 6.37%, thus, the price of ethanol went from R$ 4,470 to R$ 4,230 a liter.

Minimum and maximum price

Therefore, the minimum price registered in the country last week for ethanol at a gas station was R$3.45 a liter, in São Paulo. On the other hand, the maximum price was registered in Alagoas and Rio Grande do Sul, with ethanol at R$ 6.99 a liter. Thus, the lowest state average price was found in São Paulo, with R$ 3.94 per liter. The highest state average price was observed in Amapá, at R$ 5.95.

drop in price

The average price of ethanol fell 13.61% in Brazil, in the monthly comparison. The state with the highest percentage was Bahia, with 17.15% of monthly ethanol devaluation.

ethanol x gasoline

In summary, only in two states, Mato Grosso and São Paulo, did ethanol remain more competitive than gasoline. It is considered that sugarcane or corn ethanol, due to its lower calorific value, has a price limit of 70% of the petroleum derivative to be more advantageous.

Thus, the parity in São Paulo is 69.73%. And, in Mato Grosso, the parity is 68.22%. In the average of the stations surveyed in Brazil, ethanol has a parity of 73.34% compared to gasoline. Therefore, it is less advantageous than gasoline.

Image: Joa Souza / Shutterstock.com