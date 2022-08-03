5 simple habits that will help you lose weight

Giving up unhealthy habits can be quite challenging. So, no matter how small, any change in routine that will make your diet healthier already counts for a lot.

Verônica Laino, nutritionist responsible for the Menus for Emagrecer, argues that the process of slow and gradual weight loss is much longer lasting. She indicates five simple habits for those looking to lose weight with health:

1. Keep a food diary: by writing down (in a notebook or in specific apps) what we consume, we have a better idea of ​​the amount of things we eat that are not good for the body, in addition to knowing at what times of day we tend to snack too much.

2. Eat breakfast: the meal helps give more energy and avoid eating between meals. Additionally, morning protein consumption was associated with reduced fat gain and better weight management.

3. Fruits in snacks: they they are rich in vitamins, minerals and fiber, which leaves our body better nourished and satiated.

4. Dessert in the right measure: if you love candy, know that you don’t have to exclude it from your life, but reduce the amount. The tip is to observe all the sweets you consume throughout the day — cake, biscuit, chocolate, pie, candy and even the sugar in juice, coffee, soda, tea — and make a conscious reduction.

5. Eat slowly: On average, our body takes 15 to 20 minutes to tell the brain that it is full. If you eat too fast, you may end up eating more food than you need, as your brain doesn’t have time to receive the signal that you’ve eaten enough.

