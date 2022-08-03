5 stocks to have in your portfolio in August, according to Genial – Money Times

Genial Investimentos carried out two exchanges in its monthly portfolio of dividends for august. THE cup (CSMG3) it’s the safe harbor (PSSA3) are the new members of the portfolio.

Companies have replaced BB Security (BBSE3) and the Taesa (TAEE11), which were removed from last month’s selection.

In July, the portfolio dividends gives great showed an increase of 6.57% and surpassed its benchmark. O Dividend Index (IDIV) obtained a positive performance of 1.98% in the same period.

In the year, however, the portfolio presents a positive return of 6.49%, against an increase of 6.66% in the IDIV in the same period.

Check out the best dividend stocks:

