5G: see the regions where the signal will perform better in SP – Notícias









With the approval given on Tuesday by the Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) working group that monitors the cleaning of lanes for the activation of 5G in Brazil, the city of São Paulo must have fifth-generation mobile internet technology activated from this Thursday (4). The information was provided by Estadão/Broadcast, Grupo Estado's real-time news system.

According to Anatel, the largest concentration of antennas is in the historic center of the city, in the region of Avenida Paulista and in Itaim Bibi. The neighborhoods of Aclimação, Mooca and Brás, for example, will have lower service coverage at the beginning of the process.

The activation of the technology in the capitals was originally scheduled to take place until July 31, but the deadline was extended for another 60 days – a possibility that was already mentioned in the 5G public notice – due to the scarcity of equipment imported from China, necessary to stop interference. in the 5G of other telecommunication signals.











The band through which the fifth generation internet will travel is currently occupied by the TV signal via satellite dishes. The cleaning process, carried out by Gaispi (Group for Monitoring the Implementation of Solutions for Interference Problems in the 3,625 to 3,700 MHz band), consists of migrating the satellite dish signal from the C band to the KU band.

Technicians have spent the last few days on the streets installing filters on equipment and testing whether this "deviation" in the signal works correctly.







national coverage





The capital of São Paulo will be the fifth city to receive the 5G signal in the country, preceded by Brasília – which marked the debut of the technology, on July 6 –, João Pessoa, Porto Alegre and Belo Horizonte.

According to the rules established in the public notice for the 5G auction, held last year, operators would need to install an antenna for every 100,000 inhabitants at the beginning of operations. Thus, TIM, Claro and Vivo should activate 462 stations by the end of September in São Paulo.

According to Anatel, until yesterday the agency had already received 1,378 licensing requests in the 3.5 GHz band, almost triple the total number of antennas that should be installed in São Paulo by the end of the year. The number represents about 30% of the total number of currently active stations (4,592) in São Paulo.

Thus, Gaispi estimates 5G coverage in 25% of the urban area of ​​São Paulo initially. The proportion is smaller because propagation in the 3.5 GHz band has less range, explains the regulatory body.



















Timeline









The forecast is now that all capitals will have 5G activated by the end of September. Last week, however, councilor Moisés Moreira, who presides over Gaispi, said that the work on cleaning the lanes is expected to be completed by the end of August in all capitals.

If this occurs, operators would still have until the end of September to activate the signal, according to the new forecast, but this could also happen before, immediately after the tracks are released by Gaispi.

So far, in cities where the 5G signal has already been authorized, the telecoms turned on the technology within two days after the Anatel working group gave the go-ahead for the operation.











